The incidence of skin cancer in men is halved in 10 years

Charity warned that the number of potentially fatal cases of skin cancer in men has almost halved in 10 years.

The numbers show that the proportion of melanoma in men jumped 47% in 10 years, compared to a 30% increase in women.

Also, during the same period, male mortality increased by 8%, while female mortality decreased by 5%.

According to experts, the “worried” numbers highlight how men are more likely to be diagnosed late in the disease, the most deadly form of skin cancer.

They urged people to pay particular attention to the expected high-level stays this summer and warned that the sun could be as strong in the UK as it is abroad.

According to official figures analyzed by Cancer Research UK, the incidence of melanoma skin cancer in men increased from about 20 cases per 100,000 people from 2005 to 2007 to 29 per 100,000 people from 2015 to 2017. It rose to the example.

For women, the proportion increased from about 19 per 100,000 in 2005-2007 to 25 per 100,000 in 2015-2017.

Michelle Mitchell, UK Chief Executive Officer of the Charity, said:

‘Look for shade and apply sunscreen regularly and generously with at least SPF 15 and 4 or 5 stars to keep you safe in the sun.

“Keep in mind the fact that the UK sun can be as strong as it is when you are abroad, as staycation seems to be the norm for many this year.

“The same advice continues to apply. If something goes wrong or you see changes in your skin, talk to your doctor.”

Charities said changes in men’s skin are common on the torso, probably because they are shirtless. If there are abnormal changes such as moles on the back of a man, it can be difficult to find them.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with about 16,200 new cases each year.

Cancer Research UK said 9 out of 10 cases are preventable.