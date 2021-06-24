How Sunscreen Affects Vitamin D Levels





Whenever you go to a place where your skin may be exposed to the sun for long periods of time, such as the beach or pool Apply sunscreen Before leaving the door. I know there are benefits to being in the sun, but that is Sunlight triggers the body to produce vitamin D, This is essential for overall health — I try not to seize the opportunity with those harmful UV rays.But the same sunscreen that helps protect your skin can cause you to have Low levels of vitamin D?? Simply put, yes, sunscreens can physically block the skin from absorbing sunlight, which can interfere with the production of vitamin D. Tiffany LibbyMD, a Rhode Island Brown Dermatologist Board-certified dermatologist and Morse surgeon, explained that most people do not have the amount of sunscreen needed to do this. If you’re applying sunscreen effectively — that is, you’re using the equivalent of a sunscreen shot glass every time. Reapply every 2 hours — And again, by practicing other good habits, such as wearing sun protection clothing, “if so, it would irritate the skin and block the sun’s rays that make vitamin D,” Dr. Libby said. Told to. Unfortunately, this is rare. How many times did you forget to reapply after soaking in the pool? (Guilty) Even when applied enthusiastically, sunscreens do not filter out all UVB rays. “The SPF 15 sunscreen filters out 93% and the SPF 50 filters out 98%.” Alyx Rosen Aigen, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Miami, told POPSUGAR. “Therefore, when you apply sunscreen, 2-7% of the UVB from the sun reaches your skin.” In theory, this means that your skin still absorbs some sunlight, resulting in vitamin D. It means to start the generation. The type of sunscreen you use is also important. Dr. Rosen Eigen may apply less than the shot glass size when using sunscreen sprays, as their visibility and other factors “cannot accurately determine the amount to be applied”. I explained. Like the wind, you can carry sunscreen away from your body. If you prefer spraying over lotion, Dr. Libby recommends spraying each area for up to 6 seconds for optimal SPF protection. Lower SPF or spray prescriptions can capture more UVB rays-causes the production of vitamin D-they can also put you at risk of sunscreen, which can lead to aging and the development of skin cancer May contribute to. Therefore, be wise about applying the correct amount of sunscreen and set your reminders to reapply.If you are worried that it is not Get enough vitamin D, Both specialists are advised to contact a doctor who can order and decide on a blood test Whether you need supplements..







