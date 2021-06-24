Studies have found that more than 2 million people in the UK may have had long COVIDs





File Photo: People wear protective masks when walking in the city center during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, England, on June 21, 2021.Reuters / Phil Noble / File Photo London (Reuters)-More than 2 million people in the United Kingdom suffer from long-term COVID and suffer from one or more COVID-19 symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks, one of the largest surveillance studies of the coronavirus discovered Thursday. It may have been. In a REACT-2 study led by Imperial College London, more than one-third of people infected with COVID-19 reported symptoms that lasted at least 12 weeks, and one in ten reported severe symptoms that lasted longer. I found out that I was doing it. Paul Elliott, director of Imperial’s REACT program, said: Government-sponsored studies were based on self-reported data from 508,707 adults from September 2020 to February 2021. Symptoms range from malaise and muscle aches to shortness of breath and chest pain, and the authors found that these symptoms are common and not necessarily associated with COVID-19, so this study has a long history of COVID. He said he may have overestimated the prevalence. The findings suggest that older people are more likely to suffer from long COVIDs, with a 3.5% increase in chances every 10 years of life. There was also a high prevalence of persistent symptoms among women, smokers, overweight people, people who lived in poor areas, or those who were hospitalized, although it was low in Asians. “Long COVIDs can have lasting and debilitating effects on the lives of affected people,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock. “Such studies have helped us quickly build an understanding of the effects of the condition, and we are using these findings and other new studies to develop support and treatments for x.” Reported by Alistair Smout, edited by Paul Sandle

