More than 2 million people in the UK may have had a long Covid





M More than 2 million British ores may have been in possession for a long time COVID, New data suggests. Results from the React-2 study show more than one-third of those who reported coronavirus Symptomatology It lasts at least 12 weeks. This represents 5.8% of the total study population, with 2% reporting severe symptoms. Researchers have found that the prevalence of long covids increased with age and was higher among women. The findings are self-reported data from 508,707 adults aged 18 and over who participated in Rounds 3-5 of the Imperial College London React-2 study conducted between September 2020 and February 2021. It is based on. read more About one-fifth of those surveyed reported having previously had coronavirus symptoms, and more than one-third reported persistent symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks. About one-tenth of those with symptoms said they were severely ill, lasting at least 12 weeks. Researchers suggest that the prevalence of persistent symptoms, or long Covids, increases with age, increasing the likelihood of 3.5% every 10 years of life. This unreviewed study shows that long covids are high among women, overweight or obese people, smokers, people living in poor areas, or hospitalized people. Studies show that persistent Covid-19 symptoms were lower in people of Asian descent. Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperial React program, said: “Longcovid is not yet well understood, but we hope that through our research we can contribute to better identification and management of this condition. Our data and other people’s suggestions are ultimately The UK alone can affect millions of people. “ Asked how long Covid’s symptoms last, Professor Elliott said at a press conference: I dont know. For some people, I think they have long-term consequences. What we don’t know is what the numbers will be. “ Helen Ward, a professor of public health at Imperial College London, added: Researchers have found that people who persist in 12 weeks fall into two major groups. First, the most common symptoms were fatigue and muscle aches. The most common symptoms in the second group were shortness of breath, chest tightness, and chest pain that affected normal activity, with more people reporting severe symptoms. However, this study is based on self-reported data and may overestimate the prevalence of persistent symptoms after Covid-19, as many of the symptoms are common and not virus-specific. There is sex. Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “Long Covid can have a lasting and debilitating impact on the lives of affected people. “Such studies have helped us quickly build an understanding of the effects of the condition, and we are using these findings and other new studies to develop support and treatments. “We have always learned more about the long Covid and made £ 50m of research funding available to support innovative projects. Clinics across the country to help improve available treatments. The place was established. “ To help those suffering from the debilitating long-term effects of this virus, the NHS has launched more than 80 long Covid rating services throughout the United Kingdom. Last week, the NHS announced plans to expand its support by £ 100m, including £ 30m to help the GP improve diagnosis and care for long-term Covid patients. Another study, led by researchers at UCL and King’s College London, found that one in six middle-aged people (17%) who reported being infected with the coronavirus also reported long Covid symptoms. Is suggested. This falls to 1 in 13 (7.8%) of young adults who report having Covid-19. Preliminary findings submitted to the preprint server medRxiv, part of a multi-institutional convalescent study funded by UKRI-NIHR, show that women are 50% more likely to report longer Covids than men. understood. We also found that the risk of long-term Covid symptoms increased with age, was associated with worsening pre-pandemic mental and physical health, and was associated with a previous diagnosis of asthma. Non-white minority groups were less likely to report long covids (possibly about 70% less). Professor Nishi Chaturvedi, UCL’s MRC unit for lifelong health and aging, who leads ongoing convalescent studies, said: Little is known about the long Covid. “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos