Studies reveal the ability of stem cells to restore immunity and repair intestinal damage caused by HIV-ScienceDaily





In a groundbreaking study, UC Davis’ team of researchers specializes in reducing the amount of AIDS-causing virus, boosting the body’s antiviral immunity, and repairing and restoring intestinal lymphoid follicles damaged by the simian immunodeficiency virus. A type of stem cell was discovered (SIV), which corresponds to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in non-human primates.

Study published on June 22 JCI InsightDemonstrated the mechanism by which mesenchymal stem / stromal cells (MSCs) enhance the body’s immune response to the virus. It also provides a roadmap for developing a multifaceted HIV eradication strategy. “Immune dysfunction and incomplete immune recovery in HIV infection are obstacles to eradicating HIV,” said Satya Dandekar, senior author of this treatise. “Our aim was to develop a strategy that boosts the immune system against the virus and empowers the host’s immune system to eradicate the virus. To repair, regenerate, and restore lymphoid follicles damaged by the virus infection. I aimed. “ Lymphoid tissue in the intestine is an early site of viral replication and establishment of viral reservoirs. Dandekar’s group has previously shown that HIV infection causes severe loss of intestinal mucosal T-immune cells, disrupts the lining of the intestinal epithelial barrier, and leads to intestinal leakage. “Lymphoid follicles are an organized structure that initiates a long-term immune attack against pathogens by generating antibody responses that target the virus. These important areas are highly post-HIV infection. It loses functionality early on, “says Dandekar. Antiretroviral drugs effectively suppress viral replication, but they do not repair the damage to the immune system caused by the virus. These drugs alone cannot restore the function of lymphoid follicles damaged by HIV infection. Can stem cells counteract the intestinal damage caused by HIV? Researchers administered bone marrow-derived MSC to a rhesus model of AIDS whose immune system was weakened by a viral infection and whose intestinal function was disrupted. “We are beginning to recognize the great potential of these stem cells in the context of infections. We do not yet know how these stem cells affect chronic viral infections such as AIDS,” said Dandekar. I have. She is a professor and chairman of the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California, Davis and is a member of the National Center for Primate Studies, California. The study found that MSCs can regulate, modify, and remodel damaged mucosal sites. There was an immediate benefit of a rapid increase in virus-targeting antibodies and T-immune cells. Stem cells helped restore and restore these lymphoid follicles. The MSCs also offer opportunities for innovative and multifaceted HIV treatment strategies by complementing current HIV treatments. “Stem cells are an excellent synergistic partner component with drugs. Antiviral drugs can stop the fire of viral infections, but they cannot restore the forest of lymphoid tissue compartments. MSC activates the field and It regains immunity, “Dandeker said. Without the use of antiviral drugs, MSC enhances the host’s antiviral response by repairing lymphoid follicles, restoring mucosal immunity, and resurrecting viral targets at a very early stage. Is done. MSC treatment MSC treatment requires well-defined cell quality control and specific delivery mechanisms. At the heart of stem cell research excellence, the UC Davis Stem Cell Program is leading multiple clinical trials on the use of MSCs in the treatment of diseases such as spina bifida and Huntington’s disease. The results of this study provide the scientific basis for investigating MSC in the treatment of HIV and other infectious diseases in the clinical setting.

Story source: material Provided by University of California-Davis Health.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos