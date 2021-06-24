



Bowling Green, Kentucky (WBKO)-June is Men’s Health Awareness Month, and this week’s WBKO News focuses on prostate health. We spoke with Dr. Grover C. Dils, a physician at Med Center Health and Stay Well Clinic. Dr. Dills says maintaining screening and checking the health of the prostate is important for early diagnosis of the condition and rapid treatment of them. According to Dr. Dills, the typical age to start a prostate test is 55, but in some ethnic groups it may be lower. “Men are usually screened from age 55. In the absence of risk factors. African American and Scandinavian heritage increases risk factors for prostate cancer and screening should begin at age 45. About One to nine men get prostate cancer, “says Dr. Dils. “The majority of men have problems with benign prostatic hyperplasia, which increases by as much as 50% and causes symptoms,” said Dr. Dils. Dr. Dills describes the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostate infections: “It is difficult to start the flow of urine, you have to urinate more often and the flow is reduced. They need to wake up at night to urinate more often. These are probably the most you see. It’s a common symptom. If you have a prostate infection that can cause similar symptoms. Usually, you have a fever and you may have back pain, “says Dr. Dills. “Two families with prostate cancer increase the risk of smoking and obesity, and diet also affects the risk of developing prostate cancer,” said Dr. Dills. by Cancer.org, “One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer for life. Prostate cancer is more likely to occur in older men and non-Hispanic black men. About 6 out of 10 men over the age of 65 are diagnosed, and rarely in men under the age of 40. The average age of men at diagnosis is about 66 years. Death from prostate cancer Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in American men after lung cancer. About 1 in 41 people die of prostate cancer. More than 3.1 million men in the United States who were diagnosed with prostate cancer at one point are still alive today. “ To learn about blood tests that can hate prostate cancer click here. For more information on Dr. Dills click here.. Copyright 2021 WBKO. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos