StarMed recruits children under 2 years for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial, parents weigh





Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Vaccines are widely available, but vaccine testing is ongoing and some experts hope to target more children. For now, only children over the age of 12 can get it. But researchers say they need volunteers for the exam to expand it. StarMed is currently looking for and recruiting young exam participants between the ages of 6 months and 2 years. This is part of the Moderna trial. They have already tested young children, but they say the next step is toddlers and babies. Some parents say their children are ready to be vaccinated. “I’ll sign up soon,” said the toddler Anna with her at Freedom Park. Other parents agreed when they heard that children under the age of two could be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by participating in the study. “I would be all that,” said another mom named Eleanor. However, not all parents in the park agreed. “It’s not a trial, it’s definitely not,” said James, whose daughter is almost two years old. “I will consider the vaccine, but it must be a few years later. I think the vaccine is new.” StarMed says it needs participants in the Moderna trial, which tests vaccines in children aged 6 months to 2 years. The doctor there says it’s not as dangerous as you might think. “The trials aren’t because they don’t know how it works. It’s not because they don’t know what the side effects are. They know what’s going to happen. It will react, “said Dr. Arin Piramzadian of Star Med. He says the test is to prove that the vaccine works in children as well as in adults. As a dad himself, he is ready to vaccinate his child. “I have a two year old kid and I hope this exam is over, so I can go ahead and vaccinate him,” he said. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of each family to decide whether the vaccine will ultimately be approved for infants and babies. “I mean the vaccine hasn’t been approved by the FDA for adults yet. It’s important to see more data over the long term,” says James. However, some people feel that the benefits outweigh the risks. “I’m excited about the comfort and comfort that the whole family is protected from,” Anna said. The CDC recommends that parents obtain all children who are eligible to be vaccinated. However World Health Organization announces new guidancToday, vaccination of children against the COVID-19 virus is not so urgent. Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.

