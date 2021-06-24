Here’s how the coronavirus spread within Florida’s government agencies, and how one official said it stopped.





At a virtual press conference Wednesday, Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes learned through contact tracing that a patient, an employee of an IT department, was infected with an unknown contact.

The virus spread to four colleagues in the department, who were neither vaccinated nor masked. However, another colleague who was exposed in direct contact with Patient Zero was vaccinated and was not infected, Hopes said.

According to epidemiologist Hopes, the 23-year-old individual in the IT department was vaccinated as soon as he was granted Florida qualifications.

“Not only did the vaccine save him, but he was vaccinated and was like the next individual on the timeline when the outbreak of IT stopped, so he bumped into the vaccinated individual. I think it is, “Hope said.

Another individual, who works on the same floor as the group but not in the same office, tested positive on June 13, according to Hopes. The case is an outlier and is not believed to have anything to do with the original occurrence. Hope said at a news conference that no more employees were hospitalized and some were returning to work. The county office reopens on Monday and encourages unvaccinated people to wear masks while they plan to hold a vaccination clinic on Friday. “These types of losses can be prevented,” Hope said. CNN’s Erin Burnett On Wednesday night. “Vaccines work. Life is very valuable.” The community remembers two employees The two employees who died were identified as Mary Knight and Alphonso Cox, who worked in the IT department. Cox’s wife, Kim Strong Cox, told Burnett that her husband was at home and felt sick before being hospitalized after being diagnosed with Covid-19 about a week later. She said they both considered vaccination, but were still worried about what they felt was unknown. “We were investigating and trying to follow up on the vaccine, but it wasn’t ready yet,” said Strong-Cox. on Facebook Position, In honor of Cox, the Manatim Stangs Sports Academy wrote: unfathomable. “ “There are fatherless fathers, all mentors, heroes in every aspect of meaning, and legends. Alcoach exemplifies the character. An eternal legacy to our community and heart. Thank you Alcoach. I made all of us better. “ In an interview with Bradenton Herald, Knight’s daughter, Molly Hart, described her mother as a kind and affectionate person. “She was literally the most diligent and energetic person. The amount of energy she had was insane,” Hart told the newspaper. “She had multiple jobs and multiple children she was caring for. She gave everyone maximum and maximum everything.”

