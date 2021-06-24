Connect with us

His wife died of suicide after a long battle with long-distance COVID. He wants others to be able to get help more easily

Christina Maxouris, CNN

Related video above: Symptomatology of long-distance transport can range from fatigue, weakness, heart problems, loss of odor, and brain fog. Gute told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday. Last summer, I had “unbearable, unexplained” pain in my legs, and my digestive problems continued. She suffered from physical pain and her heart shook every time she got out of bed. And a few weeks before her death last month, a neurological tremor that prevented her from sleeping for more than an hour at a time began. They tried to get an answer, but instead the doctor pointed out other causes. Goose told CNN what Feller had experienced. It took months to get more advanced and accurate tests, and Feller was eventually referred to a long-distance COVID clinic. A letter of introduction to the facility arrived the day before she died, her husband said, “how difficult it is to get people to pay attention to people with long-distance COVIDs,” he said. Millions of “long-haul carriers” — people who face prolonged symptoms after a COVID-19 attack. In a preliminary study earlier this year, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, found that about 10-30% of people with COVID-19 could develop long-term health problems. Said. In February, when Collins announced an initiative to identify the cause, prevention, and treatment of posts, sleep disorders, anxiety, fever, and gastrointestinal symptoms could all last for months, “from mild to incapacitated. Various “is written. -COVID status So far, almost everything about it remains a mystery: there are no diagnostic tests, no specific treatment, and doctors cannot predict who will show symptoms and what will happen. After hearing from other long-haul carriers that the COVID-19 vaccine in March helped improve symptoms. But in her case, it didn’t help, Guthe said. Neurological tremors kept her at night, and in the last months of her life, Guthe said she had a brain mist that made even reading a book “almost impossible.” She said she didn’t know how to continue and how to continue if things really got worse. Medicine is moving at the fastest speed ever, “says Guthe. On Wednesday, Mr Goose said he had sent the same message to others facing what his wife had done. We are now funding research and providing mental health support services to people like her. ” ■ About people who are re-employed. This is an economic issue. I trained people who were exhausted and bedridden and couldn’t get back to work. ”

Related video above: Symptomatology of long-distance transporters can range from fatigue, weakness, heart problems, loss of smell, and brain fog.

Filmmaker Nick Goute says she was debilitated in the months before his wife Heidi Ferrer committed suicide. Long-distance COVID Symptomatology.

It started last summer and had “unbearable, unexplained” pain in her legs, Guthe told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday.

Digestive problems continued. She suffered from physical pain and her heart shook every time she got out of bed. And a few weeks before her death last month, Guthe said a neurological tremor that prevented her from sleeping for more than an hour at a time began.

They tried to get an answer, but doctors instead pointed out other causes and didn’t seem to fit what Ferrer was experiencing, Goose told CNN.

It took months to get a more advanced and accurate test, and Feller was eventually referred to a long-distance COVID clinic. Her husband said the letter of introduction to the facility arrived the day before she died.

“That’s how difficult it is to get people to pay attention to people with long-distance COVIDs,” he said.

Filmmaker Nick says Heidi's Feller a few months before his wife. x20; died from suicide, & # x20; she & # x20; weakness & # x20; long distance & # x20; COVID & # x20; suffered from symptoms.

CNN

Filmmaker Nick Goute says she suffered from debilitating long-distance COVID symptoms months before her wife Heidi Ferrer committed suicide.

Feller was one of them Some experts say it could be millions of “long-haul carriers” — People who face prolonged symptoms after a COVID-19 attack. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said in a preliminary study earlier this year that about 10-30% of people infected with COVID-19 could develop long-term health problems.

There are hundreds of potential symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, anxiety, fever, and gastrointestinal symptoms. All of this can last for months and “varies from mild to incapacitated,” Collins says. I have written In February, he announced an initiative to identify the causes, prevention, and treatment of post-COVID conditions.

For now, almost everything about it remains a mystery. There are no diagnostic tests or specific treatments, and doctors cannot predict who will show symptoms and what will happen.

“Wait a minute”

Guthe said his wife had been vaccinated with COVID-19 in March after hearing from other long-haul carriers that he had helped improve his symptoms. But in her case, Guthe said it didn’t help.

Neurological tremors kept her at night, and in the last months of her life, Guthe said she had a brain mist that made even reading a book “almost impossible.”

2006 Director & # x20; Nick & # x20; Goose & # x20; and & # x20; Heidi & # x20; Feller & # x20;

TFF’s Brian Beder / Getty Images

In 2006, directed by Nick Gute and Heidi Ferrer.

“She said she didn’t know how to continue if things really got worse, she didn’t know how to continue, medicine is moving at the fastest speed ever,” Guthe said. Says.

“But I think she just felt she was weakening. She lost her ability to walk, became a wheelchair, and couldn’t take a bath,” he said.

On Wednesday, Guthe said he had the same message to others facing what his wife did: wait a minute.

“I think support is on the way, but the government needs to intervene now, fund research immediately, and provide mental health support services to people like her,” he said.

“We need to be careful. It’s not just suicide. It’s about people getting re-employed. This is an economic problem. We trained people … they’re exhausted. I’m bedridden. “

..

