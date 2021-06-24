Delta Variant: American surgeons generally call it “more dangerous.”France, Germany on alert | World News

Washington: In global concern about the delta variant of COVID-19, Dr. Vivek Murthy, President of Surgeons in the United States, said it was significantly more contagious and more dangerous in terms of the severity of the disease it caused. It was.

Dr. Mercy told MSNBC on Wednesday: “In the UK, it’s taking over rapidly and is approaching 100% of new COVID cases. Delta is also booming here, so I’m worried.”

He added, “I am very worried. Delta variant.. It is more contagious and significantly more contagious. It may also be more dangerous in terms of the severity of the illness it causes. “

“I’m worried about people who haven’t been vaccinated,” said Dr. Mercy. “A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that vaccinated people were particularly well protected from hospitalization. Because. Dead (number. “

“I’m worried that if I’m not vaccinated, I’m at even greater risk than before, so what I don’t want to see is that I’m vaccinated with people who aren’t vaccinated. The gap between people is widening. We were able to close that gap, which is why we are working hard to vaccinate people around the world. “

He added, “Your risk level, your child’s risk level really depends on how high the vaccination rate is in your place and area, and that’s why we always say. -And I say this as a dad with two young children, 3, 4, that-we don’t have a vaccine available for that young child, so I’m the other parent I’m worried about my children as they are. ”

Dr. Mercy said, “This is why we say that the vaccination effort is doing for yourself. It infects people around you even if you don’t take it seriously. About the steps you are taking to help prevent the virus. In case of illness, it can infect other people who are more vulnerable. “

So far, 65.4% of Americans have been vaccinated at least once and 55.9% have been fully vaccinated, but the vaccination rate for 12 years and older is 62.5% and that for 18 years and older is 65.4. %is.

France warns against delta variants

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said Wednesday Delta mutant of coronavirus It is “a concern for us” and calls for individual and group vigilance to prevent a spiral of infection due to more contagious mutations.

“There are threats associated with the Delta variant,” Atal told RMC Radio, according to the Xinhua News Agency. “It turns out that things can go very quickly … and it requires personal and collective vigilance.”

A French government spokesperson reiterated that the vaccine is a weapon against pandemics, adding that “the more vaccination you continue, the more you can protect yourself from variants.”

First identified in India Delta variant The World Health Organization said Monday that it was the fastest and most suitable coronavirus strain to “pick up” the most vulnerable people.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against Delta variants

Chancellor Angela Merkel called for more attention to the Covid-19 crisis at the final government question session in Congress on Wednesday.

“Even if the third wave collapses remarkably, the pandemic is not over yet,” Merkel said. “We are still on thin ice.” Keeping distance, maintaining hygiene, and using protective masks in certain situations is still “an important safeguard and will continue to be important.” She added.

She also emphasized the threat posed by the spread of coronavirus mutations, adding that “we should not lightly endanger what we have achieved together now.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incidence of Covid-19 cases in Germany over the past seven days has fallen to 7.2, continuing on Wednesday. A week ago, the country’s 7-day incidence was 13.

According to RKI, new daily Covid-19 infections were also below last week’s levels as 1,016 new cases were registered in Germany on Wednesday.

(With PTI / IANS input)

