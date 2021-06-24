Health
Diet affects a person’s energy balance by altering the gut microbiota: Study
Charite researchers-University of California, Berkeley and the University of California, San Francisco have been able to show for the first time that a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microflora present in the human gut.
A study published in a Journal Nature publication reported that dieting increased Clostridium difficile associated with certain bacteria, especially antibiotic-induced diarrhea and colitis.
These bacteria clearly affect the body’s energy balance by affecting the absorption of nutrients from the intestines.
The human gut microbiota is composed of trillions of microorganisms and varies from person to person. For example, in people who are overweight or obese, their composition is known to be different from that found in people of normal weight. Many of us try to lose weight at some point in our lives.
But how does such a dramatic change in eating habits affect our bodies? An international team of researchers co-led by Charite is addressing this question. “For the first time, we were able to show that a very low-calorie diet can make significant changes in the composition of the gut microbiota, and these changes affect the host’s energy balance,” said Head Professor Joachim Spranger. I am. He is a professor of endocrine and metabolic disorders at Charite and one of the lead authors of the study.
To investigate the effects of the diet, the team studied 80 elderly (postmenopausal) women who weighed from slightly overweight to severe obesity for 16 weeks. Women followed a medically supervised meal replacement regime, consuming a total of less than 800 calories of shakes daily or maintaining weight during the study.
Participants were tested at the Experimental Clinical Research Center (ECRC), a facility jointly run by Charite and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC). Regular stool sample analysis showed that the diet reduced the number of microbes present in the gut and altered the composition of the gut microbiota.
“We were able to observe how bacteria adapt their metabolism to absorb more sugar molecules, thereby making them unavailable to human hosts.” Hungry microbiomes. ” Dr. Reiner Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg, the lead author of the study, is a researcher and clinician in the Department of Endocrine Metabolic Diseases, under the Clinician Scientist program run by Charite and the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH). The research was funded.
Fecal samples taken before and after the diet were transferred to sterile mice, resulting in a complete deficiency of the gut microbiota. The result was amazing. Animals that received post-diet stool lost more than 10 percent of their body weight. The pre-diet stool had no effect.
“Our results show that this phenomenon is mainly explained by changes in the absorption of nutrients from the animal’s gut,” said Professor Spranger. “This highlights the fact that gut bacteria have a significant impact on food absorption,” he added.
When researchers studied the composition of feces in more detail, they were particularly impressed with the signs of increased colonization by the particular bacterium Clostridium difficile. This microorganism is commonly found in the natural environment and in the intestines of healthy humans and animals, but the number of microorganisms in the intestines increases with the use of antibiotics and can cause severe inflammation of the intestinal wall. ..
It is also known as one of the most common in-hospital pathogens. Increased bacterial levels were seen in both participants who completed the weight loss regimen and mice that received post-diet gut bacteria.
“C. Difficile produced a toxin normally associated with this bacterium, which could be shown to be a condition for animal weight loss,” explained Professor Spranger. “Nevertheless, neither participants nor animals showed any associated signs of intestinal inflammation,” he added.
To summarize the results of the study, Professor Spranger said: “A very low-calorie diet appears to significantly alter the gut flora and reduce colonization resistance of the in-hospital bacterium Clostridium difficile. These changes make it efficient, especially relevant, without the gut wall. It does not cause clinical symptoms. The question is whether or to what extent this type of asymptomatic colonization by C. difficile can impair human health, potentially improve it, or to what extent. Do you want to?
The results of the current study, also funded by the German Cardiovascular Disease Center (DZHK), may even create treatment options for metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. For this reason, researchers explore how gut bacteria are affected to have beneficial effects on the weight and metabolism of human hosts.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]