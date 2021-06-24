Each S’pore household gets one oximeter to monitor blood oxygen levels in the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore news and top stories





Singapore-The Temasek Foundation provides every household in Singapore with one oximeter so that residents can monitor their blood oxygen levels on a regular basis. This device helps check oxygen levels in the blood and detect early signs of poor health. This initiative looks like this A new, more infectious Covid-19 variant emerges. “The Covid-19 virus can reduce blood oxygen levels to dangerously low levels, even in the absence of other symptoms,” the Foundation said in a statement Thursday (June 24). “‘Silent pneumonia’ is one of the most serious consequences of Covid-19, and despite lung damage, seriously ill people generally feel better,” he said. From July 5th to August 5th, families will be able to collect devices at over 300 FairPrice, Shension, Gian, Cold Storage, Watsons, Unity and Guardian stores. You will need to present the leaflets distributed in the letterbox from June 28th to July 3rd at the venue. Blood oxygen levels of 95-100% are considered healthy and 90-100% levels are considered low. People with low blood oxygen levels may need oxygen supplementation and it is advisable to consult a doctor. Blood oxygen levels below 90% are “dangerously low” and require emergency treatment in the accident emergency department. The Foundation emphasized that blood oxygen readings cannot replace the Covid-19 test because low blood oxygen is not a clear indicator of a virus-positive test. Low blood oxygen levels can be caused by other underlying conditions or complications. Pulse oximeter readings can be inaccurate due to hand tremor and the use of nail polish. The oximeter can be used by placing it around your fingertips and pressing a button to activate the device. It takes a few seconds for the measured blood oxygen level to stabilize. Two numbers are displayed: blood oxygen level and pulse rate. Family members can see the nearest collection location and opening hours This website. Collection can be done by presenting a household leaflet on behalf of another household, friend, or neighbor. May last year The Temasek Foundation distributed 8,000 oximeters to foreign workers In the dormitory as part of precautionary measures to identify new cases of Covid-19 infection. Workers need to measure blood oxygen levels and record oxygenometer readings twice daily. If an abnormal measurement is obtained, the operator is advised to make another measurement after 30 minutes. If the readings are still abnormal, you will be alerted to advise your doctor.

