Authorities have warned against complacency of COVID-19 as a variant of Delta is underway.

Charleston — On Thursday, Dr. Kramersh urged West Virginia residents to be dissatisfied with COVID-19, even if restrictions were relaxed and the number of new daily cases fell below 100.
Marsh, Vice President of Health Sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 emperor, has seen rapid growth of the delta mutant, the most infectious and most severe COVID-19 mutant to date. And in the coming weeks to the United States.
“It’s a concern because so many people haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Marsh said during a state COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
Most of West Virginia hasn’t faced this variant yet, but he said, “it’s almost certain over time.”
The variant, believed to have originated in India, is far more infectious than the British variant and the original COVID-19, causing more severe infections and more likely to infect children, he said. Said.
“People who are not or only partially vaccinated are at significant risk,” says Marsh.
As of June 16, West Virginia ranks 42nd in the proportion of the fully vaccinated population, at 35.85%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We 100% agree that the situation in West Virginia is improving, as we have done throughout the pandemic, but we need to be aware of the risks that will arise in the future,” said Marsh. Encouraged all people in the state to vaccinate. ..
In Logan County, 3,283 people have been positive and 96 have died since the pandemic began.
As of June 16, seven cases were listed as active, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
As of June 17, 15,222 vaccinations have been carried out in Logan County, which accounts for 47.5% of the population.
Logan County Health Department and other local health providers continue their vaccination efforts.
