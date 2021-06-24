The longest ever Covid case in which a man tested positive for 305 days





A 72-year-old man explained how he became considered the longest Covid patient in the world after being virus-positive for 305 days.

Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, said he was dead and ready to give up his life.

He had Covid-19 for more than 10 months, but experts say he has the longest persistent virus infection ever recorded. He told the BBC how he coughed, “for five hours in a row, non-stop … if you can imagine the drainage and energy on your body.” He added: “I was ready to give up. I told my wife Lynn,” Let me go. ” Don’t be surprised if you go at night. “ “There were many times I didn’t think he would succeed,” said his wife Linda. Smith said he celebrated the news that he was a covid negative with a bottle of champagne. Smith was in a state where his immune system was weakened, causing an increased risk of Covid-19. He tells the Guardian: My wife started arranging funerals five times. “ He jokingly added: I wish I had closed my mouth now. “ He said he lost weight from 18.5 stones to 10 stones (117 kg to 64 kg) when he was ill due to loss of appetite, adding: My wife had to wash and shave me in bed because I couldn’t get up. “Sometimes I thought: I can’t continue anymore, so I hope they take me to midnight. I’m afraid to live rather than die.” His case will be submitted to the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in July. The summary submitted to the meeting explains how Mr Smith’s infection is considered to be “the longest infection recorded in the literature.” Scholars at the University of Bristol, North Bristol NHS Trust and the UK Public Health Services said Smith was hospitalized in May 2020 for coughing and fever. PCR tests confirmed that he had Covid-19. He was discharged eight days later, but had to be hospitalized further in August, September, October, and December due to “significant shortness of breath and scattered acute exacerbations associated with fever.” Experts said in December 2020, the daily remdesivir therapy trial was ineffective and was discontinued after 17 days. He was later treated with the monoclonal antibodies Casilibimab and Imdebimab. According to the University of Bristol, Smith was successfully treated with a laboratory-designed antibody. He added that his health improved dramatically and no virus was detected by PCR testing 45 days after the combination treatment. The combination of antibodies by pharmaceutical company Regeneron has since been shown in clinical trials to save the lives of some of the most ill Covid-19 patients, but the treatment has not yet been approved for use in the United Kingdom. .. Scholars told conference officials that Mr Smith was no longer positive about 305 days after the initial infection. (PA graphics) They said he suspected the infection was actually longer because he reported symptoms for 6 weeks before the first test. Smith had a history of a condition called hypersensitivity pneumonitis. This means that he had lung disease, which causes inflammation of lung tissue, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells and tends to progress slowly over the years. Dr. Edmoran, a consultant for infectious diseases in the North Bristol NHS Trust and co-author of the treatise, added: “Such cases are rare, but there will be many people across the country in a similar situation. “The small number makes it difficult to conduct treatment trials, but finding ways to access and develop treatment plans for these individuals for both personal well-being and public health. Is important. “ Scholars are conducting further research on “persistently infected individuals with immunodeficiency.” Other researchers have detailed cases that lasted 85 days earlier. Many have been hospitalized for a long time after being admitted to Covid-19. However, this does not necessarily mean that they will be positive throughout their stay. Kate Garraway’s husband, 53-year-old former political adviser Derek Draper, was hospitalized for a year after being hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms and falling into a coma. And Jason Kerk died on Friday following his decision to discontinue treatment after spending more than 14 months in the intensive care unit. Sky News reported that Kerk, 49, spent more than a year in the intensive care unit at St. James Infirmary’s Hospital in Leeds after being infected with the coronavirus in March 2020.

