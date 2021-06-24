What to do, what not to do, and other preventive and elimination tips

Tick.

Small parasites are found throughout Ohio and sometimes carry potentially dangerous illnesses.

Therefore, Warning coming every summer The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Wildlife Service warns outdoor enthusiasts to take steps to avoid contact with Ohio tick species.

Tick ​​to watch out for in Ohio

Ohio has three types of medically important mites. American dog ticks, black-footed ticks, and ticks. All three of these species can carry the disease and infect humans and pets.

The American dog tick is the most common tick in Ohio and is found in grasslands.

This tick is the most active during the summer and is the major transmitter of Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Here’s how to prevent ticks from causing problems:

When exploring the outdoors, everyone should take precautions to prevent mites from adhering to the skin.

Here are five things you can do to keep yourself and your pet safe.

1. You should spray the outer garment with a permethrin-based repellent according to the instructions on the label.

2. Trousers should be in socks or boots and shirts should be in trousers to keep mites out of the garment.

3. Wear light-colored clothing to help find mites.

4. Thoroughly check your clothes and skin for mites.

5. Don’t forget to check your pets and gear.

What to do and what not to do to get rid of mites

Adhering mites should be removed as soon as possible to reduce the risk of developing tick-borne disease.

Do:

Remove mites using tweezers or gloved hands.

Bring the mites as close to the skin as possible and pull them straight out with a stable and uniform pressure.

do not:

Kill or stimulate mites to restore them using petrolatum, nail polish, alcohol, tobacco, matches, or other similar methods. These methods do not work, delay proper removal and can be dangerous.

“Tick has the ability to infect humans within 36-48 hours of the first bite,” said Dr. Paul Meckling, chairman of the Ohio Wildlife Council and a retired veterinarian. “Urban and suburban development, and outdoor recreation, allow the spread of these diseases as people come into close contact with mice, white-tailed deer, and other tick hosts. Pets in outdoor environments control ticks. need to do it.”

June, July, and August are the major tick months in Ohio.

Since 2010, Ohio has seen an increase in black-footed mites, especially in areas with forested habitats.

This species can be carried Lyme disease We are active all year round, including winter. Black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks, are common in white-tailed deer.

Ticks are found primarily in southern Ohio and can infect several diseases. It is found in shaded grassy areas and is active during the warmer months of the year.

Dr. Glenneedham, an honorary associate professor of entomology at The Ohio State University, said: “The Ohio State University has the highest risk of developing tick-borne disease from June to August, but Lyme disease can occur all year round.” Wear proper clothing and tick attachment. Use repellents to prevent. “

Dr. Mechling also advises landowners, especially those who own forests, to consider the composition of plants on their land. According to a recent study conducted by the University of Maine, forest areas with invading plants such as shrub honeysuckle, barberry and black honeysuckle have three to four times as many black-footed mites as forest areas without invading plants. did.

Can eating venison cause Lyme disease?

It is important to note that unlike humans and pets, wild animals such as deer are not affected by black-footed mites and are not adversely affected by Lyme disease. In addition, Lyme disease cannot be transmitted by venison consumption.

Hunters need to keep in mind that hunting and dressing deer can lead to close contact with infected mites.

More information about these and other tick species, as well as photos to help identify ticks, are available. Ohio Health Department Web Page.. For more information on tick-borne diseases and their symptoms, please visit: cdc.gov/ticks..

The Ohio State University is hosting the Ohio Regional Tick Symposium 2021 all day on October 15th. Registration is possible at osu.edu.

For more information on Ohio mites, visit the following website: wildohio.gov..