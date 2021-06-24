Connect with us

Irish doctors issue butt implant warnings when a woman suffers from sepsis from a failed job

An Irish doctor warned a 29-year-old woman who was hospitalized for filler-induced sepsis and was trying to enlarge her butt with an injection to choose a reputable cosmetic surgeon.

Celebrities such as the Kardashian Fuss and Jennifer Lopez have made curvilinear and plump shapes very fashionable in recent years. This has spurred growing demand for filler injections and non-surgical butt lifts.

A case report to be presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases reveals how a 29-year-old woman was presented to the ER at St. James Hospital more than a year after receiving a dermal filler injection. It has been.

For over two weeks, she was treated for a rare skin infection that removed dead tissue and filler from her buttocks.

The exact ingredients of the fillers vary from brand to brand, but they all work to enlarge the buttocks and are intended to be a cheaper alternative to surgical procedures.

In this study, presented at an online conference in July, Dr. Siobhan Quirke and colleagues at St. James Hospital in Dublin draw attention to the potential complications of sepsis due to buttock augmentation.

“Complications after the use of injected dermal fillers are rare, but are increasing due to increased use of fillers,” the paper states.



File photo of St. James Infirmary Hospital in Dublin dated October 24, 2012
A woman with no medical history visited the emergency department after developing nausea and pain in the buttocks.

The injection site abscess was surrounded by a potentially life-threatening skin infection, 15 cm of cell inflammation.

The patient was admitted to the surgical team over the phone and drainage and abscess aspiration were performed the next day.

Blood tests revealed that the infection was caused by one common type of bacterium and another type of bacterium called Pseudomonas ordihabitans. It is a rare cause of human skin and soft tissue infections.

After 5 days, the abscess was drained again and 500 mL of necrotic or dead tissue and filler was removed.

In a case study presented by a woman at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, the patient was discharged from the hospital 18 days later and the wound healed completely after completing a 42-day course of antibiotics. complications.

Complications after the use of injected dermal fillers are rare and occur between 1 in 20000 and 1 in 100 patients who have procedures, depending on the type of filler used. To do.

“But as fillers become one of the fastest growing cosmetological treatments, complications are increasing,” said Dr Siobhan Quirke, lead author of St. James Hospital in Dublin.

“This is something that both cosmetologists and medical professionals need to know.”

She further said, “The reason for the substantial delay between surgery and infection is not clear, but it may be due to an abnormal organism that can live on the surface of a dermal filler known as a biofilm. There is.

“Pseudomonas origin habitans is an unusual cause of human infections, but in recent years it has become more relevant to nosocomial infections and opportunistic infections.

“Thankfully, it’s not difficult to treat because of its low resistance to common antibiotics. Nevertheless, this case serves as a reminder that it’s important to choose a reputable cosmetic surgeon. I will. “

Butt filler is one of the most sought after procedures for young women after the growing popularity of full-fledged stars such as Cardi B and Beyonce.

Style Bible, Vogue, announced a few years ago that its big ass was back in fashion.

The 90’s trend of Wyfish figures, popularized by supermodel Kate Moss, has been superseded by the desire for a Caldasian figure with a whip-thin waist, big butt and hips.

Women can go under the knife to achieve this look, but they can also take injections, which is a non-surgical option.

..

