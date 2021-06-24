Health
Effect of diet on the intestinal flora
Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Charite Researchers-University of California, Berkeley and University of California, San Francisco show for the first time that a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microflora present in the human gut. It was. I was able to do it.
A study published in a Journal Nature publication reported that dieting increased Clostridium difficile associated with certain bacteria, especially antibiotic-induced diarrhea and colitis.
These bacteria clearly affect the body’s energy balance by affecting the absorption of nutrients from the intestines.
The human intestinal flora is composed of trillions of microorganisms and varies from person to person. For example, people who are overweight or obese are known to have different compositions than people of normal weight. Many of us try to lose weight at some point in our lives.
But how do these dramatic changes in eating habits affect our bodies? An international team of researchers co-led by Charite is working on this issue. “For the first time, we were able to show that a very low-calorie diet can lead to significant changes in the composition of the gut microbiota, and these changes affect the energy balance of the host,” said Professor Joachim Spranger. Stated. I. He is a professor of endocrine and metabolic disorders in Charite and one of the lead authors of the study.
To investigate the effects of the diet, the team surveyed 80 elderly (postmenopausal) women who weighed from slightly overweight to severe obesity for 16 weeks. Women followed a medically supervised dietary exchange regime, consuming a total of less than 800 calories of shakes daily or maintaining weight during the study.
Participants were tested at the Experimental Clinical Research Center (ECRC), a facility jointly run by Charite and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC). Regular stool sample analysis showed that the diet reduced the number of microbes present in the gut and altered the composition of the gut microbiota.
“We were able to observe how bacteria adapt their metabolism to absorb more sugar molecules, thereby making them unavailable to human hosts.” Hungry microbial flora. “We It can be said that the development was observed. The lead author of the study, Dr. Reiner Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg, is a researcher and clinician in the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders and is funded by the Clinician Scientist Program run by Charite and the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH).
As a result of transferring fecal samples collected before and after feeding to sterile mice, the intestinal flora was completely deficient. The result was excellent. Animals given postprandial feces lost more than 10 percent of their body weight. The pre-diet stool had no effect.
“Our results show that this phenomenon is mainly explained by changes in the absorption of nutrients from the animal’s gut,” said Professor Spranger. “This highlights the fact that gut bacteria have a significant impact on food absorption,” he added. This microbe is commonly found in the natural environment and in the intestines of healthy humans and animals, but the use of antibiotics can increase the number of microbes in the intestine and cause severe inflammation of the intestinal wall. ..
It is also known as one of the most common in-hospital pathogens. Elevated bacterial levels were seen in both participants who completed the weight loss regimen and mice that received postprandial gut bacteria.
“C. Difficile usually produces a toxin associated with this bacterium, which may be shown to be a condition for animal weight loss,” explained Professor Spranger. “Even though neither the participants nor the animals showed any associated signs of intestinal inflammation,” he added. To summarize the results of the study, Professor Spranger said: Colonization resistance of the in-hospital bacterium Clostridium difficile These changes efficiently absorb nutrients throughout the intestine without causing associated clinical symptoms. The results of the current study, also funded by the German Cardiovascular Disease Center (DZHK), may even create treatment options for metabolic disorders. Obesity and diabetes. For this reason, researchers are investigating how gut bacteria are affected and have a beneficial effect on the weight and metabolism of human hosts. (ANI)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]