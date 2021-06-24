Food protein can remove the pungent and bitter taste of extra virgin olive oil





The team published their findings in Journal Scientific Reports, and this reluctance may be due in part to the bitterness and pungency of EVOO caused by the presence of a substance known as a phenolic compound that is believed to contribute to EVOO. Shown that there are health benefits.

In 2005, researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center identified one of these compounds as an anti-inflammatory agent and named it oleocanthal. This is the main cause of the strong pungent sensation of oil localized in the throat.

Currently, another team at Monel has shown that the presence of certain food proteins, such as those found in egg yolks, suppresses the less desirable sensory quality of EVOO.

“Knowing that oil can be taken without bitterness or stinging sensation could increase the popularity of this health food,” said Dr. Catherine Peylot de Gachon, senior researcher and lead author at Monel. Stated. “Our findings often show that people do not feel bitter or pungent once mixed with food.”

While experimenting in the lab, researchers put EVOO in a material like mayonnaise. This is easier for sensory study participants to evaluate, rather than drinking pure EVOO from a cup, as is commonly done in EVOO tasting. After a few hours, they found that the oil and mayo mixture had much less pungency and bitterness. Even a small amount of egg yolk in the mixture was sufficient to cause this reduction.

“This was a big surprise to us,” said Dr. Gary Bochamp, a prominent member of co-author Monel. “But it’s probably not surprising to people in the Mediterranean who are accustomed to eating extra virgin olive oil in their foods, and even better.”

The team has shown that egg yolk protein is involved in eliminating the pungency and bitterness of EVOO. Others, such as whey protein, have resulted in similar sensory depression. Researchers hypothesize that eliminating the bitterness and pungent taste of EVOO occurs when proteins interact with oleocanthal and bitter-tasting phenolic compounds.

The potential for oleocanthal to bind to food proteins poses a serious challenge for scientists. For example, the author asks if this binding can reduce the efficacy of oleocanthal in the human body. Or, conversely, is it possible to make oleocanthal more accessible to the human body compared to oleocanthal alone? “We don’t know the answer to those questions, but it certainly raises some interesting and important issues with the bioavailability of this compound,” Beauchamp said.

According to researchers, by clearly knowing that EVOO can be taken comfortably when mixed with other foods, people can encourage more intake, thereby gaining its medicinal properties and culinary benefits. However, consumers need to know that only high quality EVOO contains enough oleocanthal to provide presumed health benefits.

Olive oil is more expensive than other forms of fat, but there may be significant rewards-potential health benefits that other cooking oils don’t have-the study authors say. (ANI)

