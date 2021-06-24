COVID-19 Delta Variant Throughout Virginia | News





Richmond, Virginia — The COVID-19 Delta Variant (India) has spread to Virginia, encouraging the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to place it on the Variant Dashboard of Concern. Robert Parker, a spokeswoman for VDH in the western region, said in a statement Wednesday that VDH reported that 41 cases of this variant had been identified in four of five healthy areas since March 2021. It was. Parker said the variant of concern could increase risk for the following reasons: • Spread more easily • May cause more serious illness • May escape the immune protection provided by the available COVID-19 vaccine or the natural infection of the virus that causes COVID-19 • The accuracy of virus inspection may be reduced. • Some treatments may be less effective “These variants are likely to be more common in our community than the reported number of cases suggests,” Parker said. This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples have been tested to determine which variant they are. Therefore, it is more important than ever that we all continue to follow public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “ This includes vaccination. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can safely resume many of the activities you did before the pandemic,” he said. “But if you’re in good health, or if you’re taking medications that weaken your immune system, you should talk to your health care provider about the precautions you can take. The best way to stop the outbreak of the mutant strain is in the first place. , To stop the spread of the virus. “ As of Tuesday, only three cases were detected in West Virginia, but state COVID officials have warned that it could change. Dr. Clay Marsh of COVID-19 Czar, West Virginia, said the cases were quarantined on Tuesday, but their spread is widespread nationwide and vaccination is key. “Unvaccinated people are at highest risk,” he said. According to an article in The Washington Post, “Highly infectious variants are straining hospitals in lightly vaccinated areas of the countryside of Missouri. Less than 50%, including Arkansaw, Nevada, and Utah. The number of cases and hospitalizations are increasing in the state of the United States. At least one vaccination in a qualified population. “ — Contact Charles Booth [email protected]

