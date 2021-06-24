Studies Find a Correlation Between High-Fat Western Diet and Pain | Nation / World

The Western diet is associated with many illnesses, and chronic pain can now be added to the list.
Fat provides important health benefits, but it may be too good. Most people eat too much omega-6 fat and lack omega-3. A new study explores the potential effects of omega-6 fats on neuropathic pain in people with diabetes and other symptoms.
Researchers at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio have studied the effects of omega-6 fatty acids themselves by measuring the role of these dietary lipids in pain conditions, as the substance itself causes pain and inflammation. I found that it looks like.
UT said in a statement that the abundance of omega-6 polyunsaturated fats that stand out in a typical Western diet “functioned as a significant risk factor for both inflammatory and neuropathic pain.” I am.
Diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disease are known to be affected by nutritional choices, the researchers said. However, the overdose of omega-6 fats found primarily in commonly consumed processed foods has not been studied in terms of the acids themselves and their role, especially in pain.
A team of biomedical sciences, chemistry, and neurology in the South Texas Veterans Medical System, led by Dr. Jacob Boyd, studied polyunsaturated fatty acids in both mice and humans.
Both omega-6 and omega-3 fats are essential for proper nutritional health, but new studies suggest that the predominance of the former can have detrimental effects. The five-year study was published in the June edition of the journal Nature Metabolism.
Omega-6 fats are found primarily in foods that contain vegetable oils and are beneficial to some extent.
“But the obesity-related Western diet has far more acid levels in foods from corn chips to onion rings than healthy omega 3 fats in sources such as fish, flaxseed and walnuts. It is characterized by being expensive, “said a researcher’s statement. Said. “In general, unhealthy foods high in omega-6 fats include processed snacks, fast foods, cakes, and fatty salted meats.”
Researchers have found that reversing these diets and increasing omega 3 fat “significantly reduced these pain conditions.” “The authors also showed that skin levels of omega-6 lipids in patients with type 2 diabetic neuropathic pain are strongly associated with reported pain levels and the need to take analgesics. “
While more research needs to be done, the study “lays the foundation for new clinical trials and ultimately provides a new path for clinical treatment of neuropathy,” said Duke University researcher Aidan. McGinnis and Luron Ji wrote in an accompanying editorial.
Sign up for our Daily and Weekend Update email newsletters.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more directly to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos