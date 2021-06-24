Over 2 million people in the United Kingdom have long reports of Covid symptoms. ITV News

More than 2 million people may be suffering in the UK COVID New data suggest that more than 12 weeks have passed since the first suffering of at least one coronavirus symptom.

The results of the React-2 study show “images of concern about the long-term health effects of Covid-19,” showing that more than one-third of people infected with the coronavirus have symptoms that last for at least 12 weeks. is showing.

This study, one of the largest studies of its kind, found that people tend to fall into two categories: those with respiratory illness and those with fatigue-related symptoms.

Although the report found that women were more likely to suffer from long covids, the prevalence of symptoms increased with age, increasing the likelihood of 3.5% every 10 years of life.

The findings are self-reported data from 508,707 adults aged 18 and over who participated in Rounds 3-5 of the Imperial College London React-2 study conducted between September 2020 and February 2021. It is based on.

About one-fifth of those surveyed reported having previously had coronavirus symptoms, and more than one-third reported persistent symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks.

About one-tenth of those with symptoms said they were severely ill, lasting at least 12 weeks.

This unreviewed study shows that long covids are high among women, overweight or obese people, smokers, people living in poor areas, or hospitalized people.

Studies show that persistent Covid-19 symptoms were lower in people of Asian descent.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperial React program, said:

“Longcovid is not yet well understood, but we hope that through our research we can contribute to better identification and management of this condition. Our data and other people’s suggestions are ultimately The UK alone can affect millions of people. “

When asked how long Covid’s symptoms would last, Professor Elliott said at a press conference: “There are studies investigating specific elements of post-covid syndrome.”

He continued: “For some people, I think they have long-term consequences. What we don’t know is what the numbers will be.”

Helen Ward, a professor of public health at Imperial College London, added:

Researchers have found that people who persist in 12 weeks fall into two major groups.

First, the most common symptoms were fatigue and muscle aches.

The most common symptoms in the second group were shortness of breath, chest tightness, and chest pain that affected normal activity. People suffering from respiratory problems reported that they experienced a more serious illness when they first became ill.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “Longcovid can have lasting and debilitating effects on the lives of affected people.” Such studies have helped to quickly build an understanding of the effects of conditions, and these We use our findings and other new studies to develop support and treatments. “

Fatigue is one of the longest-reported Covid symptoms. credit: Release the splash

To help people suffering from the debilitating long-term effects of this virus, the NHS 80 long Covid hubs across the UK..

Last week, the NHS announced plans to expand its support by £ 100m, including £ 30m to help the GP improve diagnosis and care for long-term Covid patients.

Another study, led by researchers at UCL and King’s College London, found that one in six middle-aged people (17%) who reported being infected with the coronavirus also reported long Covid symptoms. Is suggested.

Earlier this month, a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics found that the number of people experiencing it had “significantly increased.” Long covid At least one year.

Statisticians estimate that one million people in the community have had persistent symptoms in the four weeks leading up to May 2, after being infected with the virus at least three months ago.