Health
Over 2 million people in the United Kingdom have long reports of Covid symptoms. ITV News
More than 2 million people may be suffering in the UK COVID New data suggest that more than 12 weeks have passed since the first suffering of at least one coronavirus symptom.
The results of the React-2 study show “images of concern about the long-term health effects of Covid-19,” showing that more than one-third of people infected with the coronavirus have symptoms that last for at least 12 weeks. is showing.
This study, one of the largest studies of its kind, found that people tend to fall into two categories: those with respiratory illness and those with fatigue-related symptoms.
Although the report found that women were more likely to suffer from long covids, the prevalence of symptoms increased with age, increasing the likelihood of 3.5% every 10 years of life.
The findings are self-reported data from 508,707 adults aged 18 and over who participated in Rounds 3-5 of the Imperial College London React-2 study conducted between September 2020 and February 2021. It is based on.
About one-fifth of those surveyed reported having previously had coronavirus symptoms, and more than one-third reported persistent symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks.
About one-tenth of those with symptoms said they were severely ill, lasting at least 12 weeks.
This unreviewed study shows that long covids are high among women, overweight or obese people, smokers, people living in poor areas, or hospitalized people.
Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast
Studies show that persistent Covid-19 symptoms were lower in people of Asian descent.
Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperial React program, said:
“Longcovid is not yet well understood, but we hope that through our research we can contribute to better identification and management of this condition. Our data and other people’s suggestions are ultimately The UK alone can affect millions of people. “
When asked how long Covid’s symptoms would last, Professor Elliott said at a press conference: “There are studies investigating specific elements of post-covid syndrome.”
He continued: “For some people, I think they have long-term consequences. What we don’t know is what the numbers will be.”
Helen Ward, a professor of public health at Imperial College London, added:
Researchers have found that people who persist in 12 weeks fall into two major groups.
First, the most common symptoms were fatigue and muscle aches.
The most common symptoms in the second group were shortness of breath, chest tightness, and chest pain that affected normal activity. People suffering from respiratory problems reported that they experienced a more serious illness when they first became ill.
Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “Longcovid can have lasting and debilitating effects on the lives of affected people.” Such studies have helped to quickly build an understanding of the effects of conditions, and these We use our findings and other new studies to develop support and treatments. “
To help people suffering from the debilitating long-term effects of this virus, the NHS 80 long Covid hubs across the UK..
Last week, the NHS announced plans to expand its support by £ 100m, including £ 30m to help the GP improve diagnosis and care for long-term Covid patients.
Another study, led by researchers at UCL and King’s College London, found that one in six middle-aged people (17%) who reported being infected with the coronavirus also reported long Covid symptoms. Is suggested.
Earlier this month, a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics found that the number of people experiencing it had “significantly increased.” Long covid At least one year.
Statisticians estimate that one million people in the community have had persistent symptoms in the four weeks leading up to May 2, after being infected with the virus at least three months ago.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]