Low-calorie foods that keep you healthy on an empty stomach





Fasting is currently one of the trendiest lifestyle options due to its associated benefits. The concept of intermittent fasting is now mainstream for weight loss, but people have fasted much faster for religious, mental, or other health reasons. During a fast, unlike traditional weight loss programs, the focus is on when to eat, not what to eat. While studies have shown that intermittent fasting is an effective weight loss measure, it also has other benefits, such as controlling blood sugar levels, improving energy levels, and improving people's sleep. The concept is fairly simple-you should refrain from eating something at set time intervals or strictly limit your diet and eat only zero or low calorie foods at that time. The goal is to reduce carbohydrate and calorie intake and put the body into ketosis, where fat is used for energy. You may feel a little hungry, so here are some low-calorie foods you can eat on an empty stomach. water: The only truly zero-calorie food is water, which helps with weight loss and other benefits. It keeps you hydrated on an empty stomach without burning calories. Non-starch vegetables: Vegetables like carrots and cucumbers are low in calories (41 and 23 per vegetable, respectively) and high in fiber, so you can feel full at a small energy cost. fruit: A nice bowl of fruit is the healthiest, low-calorie diet to eat on an empty stomach. Citrus fruits and berries are a lighter choice than tropical fruits because they are low in calories and rich in minerals, fiber and vitamins. Popcorn: An excellent low-calorie snack that is considered a whole grain rich in fiber and micronutrients. Plain salt popcorn, free of butter and other sweet varieties, has only 28 calories per cup. oatmeal: Replacing your current breakfast with it will save you hundreds of calories. One cup of water-cooked oatmeal contains only 150 calories. During the fasting period, be aware of foods that can interfere with your fast. Avoid those that are high in sugar, fat, or complex carbohydrates that are difficult to digest.

