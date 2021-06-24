Targeting specific people with the West Nile vaccine is more cost effective than national planning







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure:

The author has not reported any relevant financial disclosure.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action = subscribe> subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Researchers said the West Nile vaccine program for older people in the US region, where the incidence of the virus is high, could be an age-based strategy alone or a more cost-effective strategy than the national plan. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with more than 51,000 cases reported between 1999 and 2019. According to the CDC.. West Nile virus is mainly Culex Species mosquitoes.

Source: CDC / James Gathany..

“This is especially true for the elderly. Risk of neuroinvasive disease And death increases with age. ” Carolyn Gould, MD, MSCR, A medical epidemiologist in the CDC’s arbovirus disease department told Healio. “Unfortunately, there is no proven treatment and several candidate vaccines are under development, No one is approved for use Still to people. “ According to Gould, previous analysis did not show that a national or age-based strategy for West Nile virus was cost-effective, but vaccination programs for people over the age of 60 are universal. It was more cost effective than a simple vaccination. Carolyn Gould “Therefore, a more targeted approach to vaccination of people over the age of 60 in states and counties with consistently rising disease rates, with the aim of guiding future vaccine development and implementation. We evaluated the cost effectiveness and impact, “she said. Gould et al. Used modeling to assess the cost-effectiveness of West Nile virus vaccination programs based on age and incidence. According to the survey, researchers grouped states and counties by median annual incidence of people over the age of 60 from 2004 to 2017. We then calculated the potential costs saved for each vaccine-prevented case and for each quality-adjusted life year (QALY). Overall, in this study, in states where the annual incidence of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease exceeds 0.5 per 100,000 people aged 60 and over, vaccinations aged 60 and over are vaccinated with those who are vaccinated. In comparison, the cost per health outcome was shown to be about half.Over 60 in all continental United States Studies show that this approach may prevent 37% of all cases of neuroinvasive disease and 63% of West Nile virus-related deaths nationwide. Researchers also said that maintaining this threshold at the county level would improve the cost-effectiveness ratio while preventing 19% of cases of West Nile-related neuroinvasive disease and 30% of deaths. I decided. “Age- and incidence-based West Nile virus vaccination programs for older people in areas with consistently high West Nile virus disease burden are more cost-effective than age-specific or complete national programs.” Mr. Gould said. “If the West Nile virus vaccine becomes available, the high state of the year Incidence of West Nile virus nerve infiltrative disease To significantly reduce the burden of illness, you can consider implementing a vaccination strategy for this population at the state or county level. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos