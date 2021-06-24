Auckland will give a $ 50 gift card to anyone shot with COVID-19 by July 4th

Oakland County residents who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $ 50 gift card from the County Health Department if they receive it by July 4.

The incentive begins Thursday and is aimed at residents of counties over the age of 12 who are eligible for the vaccine. Authorities want to seduce young adults and teens, as only 54% of county residents between the ages of 16 and 29 received the first injection.

Gift cards are intended for residents of counties who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once from a Michigan health department clinic or another COVID-19 vaccine provider and continue to be supplied. According to a news release on Wednesday, persons under the age of 18 are eligible to receive a gift card with the consent of their parent or legal guardian.

“Vaccination continues to be the best tool to overcome this pandemic. We have made great strides in our efforts, but there is still work to be done and more and more residents will be vaccinated. We are confident that all of our summer plans will soon return to normal. “

Vaccinated residents of non-health care providers can obtain gift cards by completing the survey at. OaklandCountyVaccine.com.. If you do not have internet access, you can contact Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533. Residents can also use these resources to find vaccination clinics.

A gift card will be mailed to you after the health department confirms your vaccination status.

The announcement is the same as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board meeting to review reports of cardiac complications in teens and young adults after being immunized with either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It was done on the day.

The CDC Vaccination Implementation Advisory Committee has stated that among people aged 12 to 39 years after vaccination, myocarditis (inflammation of the muscles of the heart) and pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium, which is the thin membrane around the heart). ), And acknowledged that it may be related.

Within 21 days of the second dose of the vaccine, cases have been reported at a rate of 12.6 per million people, but some cases have been reported after the first dose. Complications are most likely to occur in boys and young men, and this condition is most likely to occur within the first 5 days after vaccination.

By June 11, 39.3 million mRNA vaccines had been administered in the United States between the ages of 12 and 39. Within 7 days of the second vaccination, there were 527 reports of myocarditis / pericarditis submitted to the Federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Nevertheless, the Commission found that the risk of severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalization in unvaccinated adolescents and young adults was higher in all age groups than in myocarditis or pericarditis. And most people who developed heart complications after vaccination recovered completely.

“Currently, the benefits clearly outweigh the risks of COVID vaccination in adolescents and young adults,” said Dr. Sara Oliver, leader of the COVID-19 Vaccine ACIP Working Group.

President Joe Biden says 70% of adult Americans want to be vaccinated at least once by July 4, but federal officials may not be able to reach that goal on Tuesday. It was.

Most Michigan COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and collection orders, were lifted on Tuesday due to reduced cases and hospitalizations. According to the report, more than 61% (more than 4.9 million people) of residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. State COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard..

Over 68% of Oakland County residents over the age of 16 have at least the first vaccination. The county is shooting to reach the 70% mark by July 4th.

Dr. Russell Faust, Medical Director of Oakland County, said: “We recommend that all people over the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible so that the presence of COVID-19 in the community can be kept low. “

Two cases of delta variants have been identified in Oakland County. This is a strain that originated in India and is highly contagious and can cause more serious infections.

As of Wednesday, 32 cases of delta mutations have been identified in seven counties in Michigan and the city of Detroit. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Lynn Satfin said 11 cases were identified in out-of-state people tested in Michigan.

In addition to Oakland County, she said, seven delta variants were identified in Wayne County, four each in Branch County and St. Joseph County, and one each in Lapia, Livingston, Macomb, and Detroit.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to Biden, said Tuesday that the prevalence of delta variants has doubled every two weeks, accounting for 20.6% of sequence cases nationwide.

Oakland County joins the city of Detroit by providing an incentive to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. Since May 3, the city of Detroit has been offering a $ 50 prepaid debit card to pre-registered Good Neighbor drivers to take Detroit to their first vaccination.

Good Neighbor drivers receive $ 50 per shot per booking, but not for taking people under the age of 18. There is a limit of 3 residents per vehicle per booking trip. According to the city website..

According to the website, Good Neighbors can travel unlimitedly, but if it exceeds $ 600, you will need to fill out the W-9 form, receive 1099 from the city and file a 2021 tax return. .. It states that the effort is funded by a state grant for the COVID-19 vaccine program.

Many companies in Michigan and across the country are also offering incentives to carry out more attacks as COVID-19 inoculation declines.

In other states, West Virginia offers lottery tickets and other items, including new custom-equipped trucks, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns for vaccinated residents over the age of 18. It offers.

