surprise! Singaporeans will receive an oxygen monitoring device next month-but why?





Singaporeans with COVID-19 can expect to monitor their blood oxygen levels for signs of “silent pneumonia” when they receive a free oximeter from next month. The Ministry of Health has previously opposed the use of oximeters by non-experts, but the plan to distribute gadgets by the charitable department of state investor Temasek was surprised today. Well, at least the device is free and it’s entirely up to you to collect at various distribution centers. “The COVID-19 virus can dangerously lower blood oxygen levels even when you feel good or in the absence of other symptoms of the virus. This is known as” silent pneumonia. ” The Temasek Foundation said in today’s statement. “If left untreated, hypoxic levels can damage critical organs and have very serious consequences.” Distribution will begin on July 5th at more than 300 collection points, including supermarkets and drug stores. Be sure to redeem your oximeter using the leaflet that will be mailed to your household next week. The oximeter is easy to use. Place it on your fingertips, press the button, and wait a few seconds for the reading to stabilize. Clean the device before and after use and keep it away from dust, vibration, high temperature, humidity, corrosives and explosives. The Temasek Foundation said in today’s statement that oximeters should not replace proper COVID-19 testing, and low blood oxygen levels may be a sign of other underlying conditions or complications. I warned that. 95% to 100% blood oxygen levels are considered high, 90% to 94% blood oxygen levels are considered low, measurements below 90% are considered dangerous and immediate medical attention Is required. Ministry of Health on its website No evidence Of such devices used to diagnose hypoxia levels, and that it can produce “misreads”. “Devices are more convenient for healthcare organizations because trained healthcare professionals need to interpret measurements for proper follow-up,” he said. This isn’t the first time a state investor charity has been handing out giveaways during a pandemic. Last year, it handed out a million face shields to frontline workers, facilitating more than 200,000 swab tests for migrant workers and workers in what appears to be essential sectors. Nearly 1000 COVID-19 patients in Singapore were found to have the first reported delta mutation in India. Singapore recorded 14 new local infections today, with a total of 62,470 infections and 35 deaths since the outbreak began. More than half of the population has been vaccinated at least once. Other stories you should check: Durian Mania Lands in Singapore, High Yield (Cheap)

