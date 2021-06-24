Doctors associate a woman’s buttock filler with a diagnosis of sepsis 14 months after surgery





An Irish doctor will announce a case involving a 29-year-old woman treated for sepsis next month. Dermal filler injection On her ass she received 14 months ago. The case report said the woman tolerated almost three weeks of hospitalization and then needed six weeks of antibiotics to get rid of the infection. According to her doctor, a woman whose case is presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbial Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which will be held online from July 9 to 12, has no medical history and develops nausea and abscesses at the injection site. It is said that it was done. It was surrounded by 15 centimeters of cellulitis. Subsequent blood tests revealed high levels of white blood cells and C-reactive protein that showed inflammation. Physicians trained abscesses on samples tested positive for Staphylococcus lagundensis and Pseudomonas ordihabitans, which are rare causes of skin and soft tissue infections. According to a news release posted on EurekAlert.org. SALMA HAYEK sets record straight with rumors of plastic surgery Five days later, the abscess was drained again and dead tissue and filler were removed. After her 18 days of hospitalization and 6 weeks of antibiotic administration, her wounds healed, but the doctor said, “It reminds me that it is important to choose a reputable cosmetic surgeon.” .. “The reason for the substantial delay between surgery and infection is not clear, but it may be due to an abnormal organism that can live on the surface of the dermal filler (known as a biofilm). “Dr. Siobhan Quirke of St. James Hospital in Dublin said in a news release. “Pseudomonas origin habitans is an unusual cause of human infections, but in recent years it has become more relevant to nosocomial infections and opportunistic infections.” Treatment is not difficult, Quirke said, but it is important for cosmetologists and healthcare professionals to recognize the potential for infection as interest in fillers grows. Overall, complications from infused dermal fillers remain rare, and the authors of the report said the problem could occur once every 20,000 procedures or once every 100 patients. I presume that there is. Click here to get the Fox News app “But as fillers become one of the fastest growing cosmetological treatments, complications are increasing,” Quirke said. “This is something that both cosmetologists and medical professionals need to know.”

