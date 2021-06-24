How to exercise in the heat of summer

Grecchan Reynolds Screenplay Work

The· summer 2021 was hit by the heat wave, and in many parts of the United States, June temperatures broke records, burned landscapes, and usually exercised outside, when, how, and if we were natural. He urged him to question whether he should continue exercising in the kamado.

Fortunately, a group of athletic scientists wrote a comprehensive scientific review of scorching training and competition in preparation for the hot summer Olympics in Tokyo. This review, published in the well-titled journal Temperature, focuses on elite athletes, but the authors agree. Autumn is the advice for training in summer fun runs and charity bikes, and staying active and safe outside. Below is a summary of expert recommendations, such as when to get off the slash, why you want to take a hot shower, and whether to freeze your underwear.

To overcome the heat, you can train in a comfortable, air-conditioned room. (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock)

It’s too hot, so be strategic

When we exercise, we generate internal heat. It causes our body to sweat and release warm blood by shunting it from the core towards the skin. However, if the ambient temperature rises, this process will fail. The heat of the body accumulates. Our heart works to send additional blood towards the skin. The same runs, walks, or ride qualities that we felt sweaty and tolerated during cool weather now tire us.

To avoid these conditions, we training Schedule them indoors, in air-conditioned comfort, or strategically. “I always recommend the morning,” says Oliver Gibson, senior lecturer in kinetic science at Brunel University London and lead author of the review, especially for city dwellers. “In urban areas, concrete retains a lot of residual heat, which can radiate back,” he says. Unshaded sidewalks are similarly hotter than parks and lush trails.

Aim for adaptation

Also, Dr. Gibson says we should slowly get used to the unfamiliar heat and humidity. This is a process known as acclimatization of scientists, which involves occasional exercise by choice when the day is warmest. This approach helps to condition our body to cope with heat well. When acclimatized, it sweats faster, more abundantly, dissipates internal heat better, and reduces elasticity and fatigue.

However, adaptation must be done in stages. Karl James, a senior physiologist at the National Sports Institute in Kuala Lumpur, first applies sunscreen, fills a water bottle with water, and goes out around 10 am when the temperature rises for a milder version. Attempts to complete standard training. , Malaysia, and co-author of the review. For example, if you normally run for 30 minutes, jogging for 20 minutes to monitor your mood. If your heart looks like it’s racing, he says, or you feel poor, “slow down.”

After a few acclimatization sessions, you’ll notice that your clothes and skin are soaked, says Dr. Gibson. Congrats. “Faster and more sweating is a great sign that heat adaptation is happening,” he says. Most of us adapt after about 5-10 hot workouts, but women, who tend not to sweat more freely than men, are extra to be fully prepared for intense workouts in the heat. You may need a simple session.

Soak warmly

After each acclimatization session, head to the shower, but dial up the heat. According to Dr. Gibson, after intense training, standing under a warm shower spray or soaking in a hot tub for about 10 minutes will keep your body acclimatized. “It extends the stimulus for heat adaptation,” he points out, “hence welcomed and beneficial.”

If you experience nausea, headaches, dizziness, or cramps during hot exercise, slow down or stop and look for shade. (Source: Getty / Sinkstock)

Swallow the slash in advance and consider cold underwear

A cold drink before hot training “helps hydration and provides a combination of perception and actual cooling,” says Dr. Gibson. Aim to drink about 16 ounces of cold water about 20 minutes before you leave. Drinking near the beginning of a session can cause stomach upset during training.

Hitting a cold washcloth around your neck, wearing an ice vest, or slipping into your athletic underwear after spending the night in the freezer will increase your coolness (if not comfortable) while exercising in hot weather. I can. Ashley Wilmot, a lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, can also gently spray cold water on her face and lick popsicles. England, And another review co-author.

However, he warns that these methods can also be risky, as the cooling effect is limited, short-term, and potentially deceptive. “We sometimes see people cool before motionIt feels good, it’s too fast, it’s too hard, “he says.

Recognize signs of overheating

If you experience nausea, headaches, dizziness, or cramps during hot exercise, slow down or stop and look for shade, says Dr. Gibson. These can be signs of early heat stroke. (You can learn more about the symptoms of heat stroke Heat stroke On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. )

Unfortunately, heat stroke also cloudes thoughts, says Neil Maxwell, a lecturer in environmental physiology at the University of Brighton in the United Kingdom and the lead author of the review. “Your judgment is compromised,” he says, and you may not notice that you are overheating.

He and his co-authors strongly recommend exercising with a partner in the heat. If either begins to feel “extremely hot or showing signs of cognitive impairment,” go down the road, such as sudden confusion, and seek help in the shade or in the shade. “Rapid cooling within the first 30 minutes of such an episode is essential,” says Dr. Maxwell. Applying a cold cloth immediately will help your body temperature begin to drop.

Dr. Gibson can also protect himself and his training partners in an easy way by realigning the route. We suggest that you “run a shorter loop than usual on hot days” and include a “dedicated water station”. For example, a public drinking fountain. Refill it with a water bottle or stab your head under the stream each time. In addition, he concludes, “if you’re feeling the heat,” running in a short loop “makes it more realistic to end the session early.”

