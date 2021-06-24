Listening to music while running fights mental fatigue: research









ANI |

Has been updated: June 24, 2021 18:22 IS

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): musics on the other hand running May be the key to improvement People’s performance New when they feel mentally tired Research It was proposed.

Survey results Research It was published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise.

Studies have shown that runners who listen to playlists of their choice after completing a tough thinking task perform at the same level as when they are not mentally tired.

The· Research The first person to investigate the effects of listening musics Endurance playlist running Ability and performance when mentally tired.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh use two tests Research How to listen musics Affected running 18 performances Fitness mania.

One test looked at the effect on intervals running Capacity-alternately high strength running Low-intensity jogging-A 5km time trial with a group of 9 physically active exercisers and a group of 9 trained runners.

The group completed a 30-minute computer-based cognitive test and became mentally tired before completing high-intensity exercise.Runners tested with or without self-selected motivation musics..

Researchers helped participants select motivational songs in a pre-test questionnaire that asked participants to evaluate rhythm, style, melody, tempo, sound, and beat. musics..

Examples of songs that participants listened to were A $ ap Rocky’s “Everyday,” Avicii’s “Addicted To You,” Jay-Z’s “Run This Town,” Kanye West’s “Power,” and Queens of “No One Knows.” did. “Tiger’s Eyes” by Stone Age and Survivors. During exercise, heart rate and perceived exercise assessments were measured at multiple points.

The team took into account the results of the baseline tests conducted by the participants. It does not have to be mentally rigorously tested in advance musics..

Researcher found interval running Ability in mental fatigue Fitness The enthusiast was reasonably large musics Compared to none musics It was the same as when the participants were not mentally tired.

The 5km time trial performance also showed a slight improvement on self-selection. musics Vs. No musics..

Researchers say the positive effect of musics It may be due to a change in perception of effort when listening to the song.

Dr. Shaun Phillips of the Moray House School of Education and Sport at the University of Edinburgh said: “Mental fatigue is common in many of us and can adversely affect many of our daily activities, including exercise. Finding safety Therefore, effective ways to reduce this adverse effect can help. I will. “

“Survey results do not ask for self-selected motivation musics It may be a strategy that helps active people improve their endurance running Ability and performance when mentally tired.This positive impact of self-selection musics It will help people better maintain the quality and beneficial impact of their athletic sessions, “added Philips.

Researchers said there are more opportunities Research How to listen musics on the other hand running In different settings, use different exercise tasks to influence a larger and different group of people.

Work in these areas is underway at the University of Edinburgh. (ANI)

