Doctors warn that the more contagious COVID-19 delta mutant “may predominate in a few weeks” in Texas

Austin — The COVID-19 delta variant will take over as Texas’s predominant variant by the end of summer.

It’s more dangerous and contagious than the current predominant variant, Texas Tech Physician Dr. Rodney Young explained Wednesday.

“It looks like it’s 60% more contagious than the British variant we were talking about, which was already more contagious than the original COVID variant,” said Dr. Young. Told.

He said the variants are accelerating nationwide. The new variant currently accounts for only about 6% of active COVID-19 cases in Texas, which is expected to change in the coming weeks.

“20% of new cases in the United States are variants of this Delta. It won’t be long. It will be measured in a few weeks to a week or two before talking about Delta being the predominant strain.” Said Dr. Young. Life is starting to return to normal.

Austinite’s Lisa Harris pays attention to the warning after her fully vaccinated father, Ken, was infected with COVID-19 this week.

“He has been fully vaccinated since mid-March, so it was a bit of a surprise to all of us,” Harris explained, thinking she had a bad cold and went to the doctor. “Sure, his COVID test has returned positive.”

“Still at risk is a really big lesson for our family and we still need to be careful,” Harris said.

Doctors say vaccines are the best tool we need to fight it, but currently only 48% of Texas people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. When children return to school this fall, it can lead to major problems.

“It will be taken over as the major circulating strain of COVID infection, and it will coincide with this time when we are starting to bring our children back to school. It is the ability of children to acquire and infect this virus. Combined with the fact that it doesn’t seem to have the inherent aging protection from, it can pose a serious threat to all of us as children come back every year Schools, things start to spread “I will,” explained Dr. Young.

The Texas Department of Health said it is closely tracking the variants.

DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen explained that another reason for vaccination in Texas is “because Texas continues to spread cases of these delta variants.”

“The vaccine still seems to be very, very effective against it,” said Van Dusen.

Even if the infection cannot be completely prevented, the vaccine provides an additional layer of protection against the severity of the disease. Harris said she was afraid that her dad would have faced much more serious symptoms if he had not been vaccinated.

“Given how fast the cough progressed and how bad his fever was, I think he wasn’t vaccinated. Even if he took the drug, he probably faced hospitalization.” Harris explained.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, a member of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force, said vaccine efforts need to be coordinated to reach people who have not yet received injections.

“We’ve focused on hospitals and on community health centers. I think they’re important. But now we have to do a lot to get people vaccinated. No, “said Dr. Alogy.

“Did you get a mobile van? Did you provide hourly salaries with a way to get a PTO or an easy vaccination?” Dr. Alogy said. He said the vaccine effort should now focus on entering the community.

“Unfortunately, many of them were in the color community and didn’t have the same access rights, so online doesn’t work. Getting into the hospital doesn’t work. We pay the bill. We need to be able to find groceries as easily as we can, “said Dr. Alogy.