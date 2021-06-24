COVID-19 antibody appears to decline rapidly, so be prepared for booster shots, research suggests





Good news: If you have used COVID-19, you may only need one shot of Pfizer or Moderna to get the strong protection that “COVID inexperienced” people receive in two times. Probably not very good news. It took only three months for the antibody against the viral peplomer to decrease by about 90%. This means that booster shots are just around the corner. so A peer-reviewed study published in the journal ACS Nano on June 23.Researchers at UCLA compared the immune response of people who received the two-shot series after recovering from COVID-19 infection to those who received the two-shot series who had never experienced COVID-19. There were 28 people in the unprecedented COVID group. A single dose of either vaccine caused antibody levels similar to those seen after mild COVID-19 infection. After two doses, antibody levels in these people were close to those seen after severe infection. There were 36 people in the group who recovered from COVID. The first shot evoked a vigorous antibody response, similar to that seen in severe spontaneous infections, while the second shot did little. “It is worth considering changing public health policies to take this into account in order to maximize vaccine use and avoid unnecessary side effects,” said the Department of Medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Microbiology. Said Dr. Ottoyan, a professor of immunology and microbiology. In a statement, genetics at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. The researchers found that the quality of the antibodies produced by both groups was similar. After the second vaccination, both groups were found to have lower antibody levels compared to natural infections, with an average loss of 90% within 85 days. “Although the decline of antibodies induced by COVID-19 infection is controversial, we and others have observed a rapid decline rate in the first few months after infection,” the paper said. I have. However, this does not necessarily mean that the protection will disappear after a few months. Antibodies play an important role in immunity, as do many other cells.Contribution of the immune system “Killer T cells” For example, researchers say that a little mystery remains and further research is needed, and the persistence of immunity after vaccination has not yet been determined. A large-scale study by researchers at the University of California, Irvine in the spring RNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Modana provided much better protection against COVID-19 than in the case of natural infections alone... “Many people with previously natural SARS-CoV-2 asymptomatic exposure or PCR-confirmed infections agree to respond with a higher (antibody) response than completely naive people. “UCI’s senior researcher, Dr. Philip Fergner, said. .. “But natural exposure shows a widespread serological response, so it is not advisable to recommend only one injection to anyone who has been previously exposed.”

