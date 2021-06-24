How mRNA vaccines can help fight cancer tumors

Image: Dunbark



Thanks to researchers in various fields who have been involved in research on mRNA vaccine technology for nearly 20 years, people all over the world are vaccinated with COVID-19 today and will guide us from this pandemic. I hope. With the increasing focus on this versatile technology and the basis of its research, mRNA vaccines for other diseases are even more likely to reach patients.

“The entire platform is very flexible,” says Norbert Pardi, an assistant professor of infectious disease research at Perelman School of Medicine. “You can use the mRNA vaccine for many things.”

This includes cancer, which is just one of several areas other than infectious diseases that Penn researchers are investigating.

This is a breakdown of how mRNA-based vaccines work to fight tumors, the challenges that need to be overcome, the roots of technology in oncology, and where they are heading.

The· COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Protects people from viruses. They are prophylactic. However, cancer mRNA vaccines are interventions (treatments) given to patients in the hope that the immune system will be activated in a way that attacks the tumor. cell..

Through their research, Paldi and others have been able to do that research. Development of BioNTech and Moderna vaccinesDrew Weissman, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Catalin Ricoh, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania and senior vice president of BioNTech, only drive a strong antibody response for the mRNA vaccine to fight off intruders. I found that it wasn’t. It looks like COVID-19, Strong cytotoxic T cell response..

It’s important because these T cells can kill cancer cells. They need to be modified or motivated to do that. Consider immunotherapy that manipulates the patient’s own T cells to find and destroy cancer cells, such as checkpoint inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.

“Successful therapeutic cancer vaccines should elicit a strong T cell response, especially with CD8 + T cells, which are known to be capable of killing malignant cells,” better understands the mRNA vaccine for treating cancer. Says Paldi, who is currently leading the study for. sick. Paldi was also a postdoctoral fellow in Weissman’s lab and frequently collaborated with him and Kariko. “Therapeutic cancer vaccines will be given to cancer patients in the hope that the cytotoxic T cells induced by those vaccines will be eliminated. Tumor cells.. “

One example is an mRNA vaccine that targets and fights a protein called a new antigen on a tumor.Neoantigen is a new protein formed on cancer cell When a specific mutation occurs in the tumor DNA.

“This is a group of promising cancer antigens that will continue to be explored,” Paldi said.

Become personal

However, the biggest challenge in developing these types of cancer mRNA vaccines is how personal they must be. The majority of tumorigenic antigens in all are specific to them.

It cannot be a comprehensive approach like other vaccines. It needs to be personalized, like CAR T cell therapy, where the patient’s own T cells need to be harvested and designed to look for specific antigens on the tumor cells. Then inject them again to find them and kill them.

“That’s why we need flexible and powerful vaccine technology, such as the mRNA technology used for COVID-19,” says Pardi. “It could be developed to give us a personalized new antigen vaccine.”

A similar vaccine against metastatic prostate cancer, known as sipuleucel-T (Provenge), stimulates an immune response to the antigen present in most prostate cancers, acid phosphatase (PAP). Although this is not an mRNA technology, it is customized for each patient and clinical trials have shown that it prolongs the survival rate of men with hormone-resistant metastatic prostate cancer by about 4 months.

So far, this is the only one approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

mRNA and Cancer Treatment: Research, Research, and Clinical Trials

It wasn’t just a few years of virology and immunology research that led us to the COVID-19 vaccine. Cancer research also played an important role.

In fact, BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine platform was first developed and tested in humans as an cancer vaccine, dating back to 2008 when 13 melanoma patients were vaccinated using the mRNA platform. ..

When they were vaccinated Immune systemResearchers reported that responsiveness to the tumor was increased. As a result, the risk of developing new metastatic lesions has been significantly reduced. Moderna’s cancer mRNA vaccine, which takes a different approach, also elicited an immune response in solid tumors. This is also a study that started a few years ago. And when they combined it with a checkpoint inhibitor, the treatment shrank the tumor in 6 out of 20 patients.

“”[M]Undoubtedly, this year’s tremendous and unprecedented effort for the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is a powerful and long-term position that puts our biomedical community (including significant contributions from cancer researchers) successful. It is based on scientific efforts. “E. John Welly, Chair of the Department of System Pharmacology and Translation Therapy, Director of the Penn Immunology Institute, and his co-authors have written articles in the journal. Clinical cancer research, On behalf of the American Association for Cancer Research COVID-19 and the Cancer Task Force.

“Without the last job, we would be far behind today’s place,” they added.

A recent preclinical study led by Katharina Reinhard, director of immunoreceptor therapy at BioNTech, also showed how to use the RNA vaccine platform in combination with CAR-T cell therapy to enhance weak stimuli and responses. it was done. Researchers say the so-called “CARVac” approach activates dendritic cells, which in turn stimulate and enhance the effectiveness of CAR-T cells. Reported in Science last year..

Reinhardt talked about his work at the “Cellicon Valley ’21: The Future of Cell and Gene Therapy” symposium hosted by Penmedison in May.

While the data that have come out over the years are promising, only a few studies have reported clinical benefits or immune responses from mRNA vaccines against cancer, and none have passed Phase II clinical trials.

Therefore, work continues. And last year, it just accelerated because of COVID-19.

In addition to the preclinical and clinical studies conducted by academic institutions today, there are at least eight pharmaceutical companies, many of which work with these institutions to provide cancer vaccines that include a new antigenic approach in ongoing clinical trials. I am studying.

“Multiple cancer And infectious disease mRNA vaccine Clinical trial It’s in progress and it’s really exciting for the next few years, and it will tell you more about the scope of the mRNA vaccine, “Pardi said.

For more information:

E. John Wherry et al, how did you get the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year? , Clinical cancer research (2021). E. John Wherry et al, how did you get the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year? ,(2021). DOI: 10.1158 / 1078-0432.CCR-21-0079