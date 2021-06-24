The prevalence of COVID-19 far exceeds that of early pandemic cases

Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain



In a new study, researchers at the National Institutes of Health found that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States in the spring and summer of 2020 far exceeds the known number of cases, and infection affects the country unevenly. I have reported that it has been exerted. For all COVID-19 cases diagnosed during this time frame, researchers estimate that there are 4.8 undiagnosed cases, an additional 16.8 million cases in July alone. A team analysis of blood samples from people who were not previously diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with socioeconomic, health, and demographic data, subgroup vulnerabilities to undiagnosed spread of the virus Provides sexual insight.

“This study helps explain how quickly the virus spreads to every corner of the country and the world,” said the National Institutes of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), one of the NIH laboratories. Dr. Bruce Tromberg, director, said. The person who runs the NIHSARS-CoV-2 serum prevalence project. “This information is highly relevant as new and even more contagious mutants emerge and vaccine antibody responses change over time in assessing the best public health measures needed to keep people safe. It’s precious. “

In addition to NIBIB, the research team includes scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). Frederick National Cancer Institute sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Their report on June 22, 2021 Scientific translation medicine Represents the first data from a 12-month NIH study initiated in April 2020.

“A pandemic feature of the coronavirus is that some people are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and have few or no symptoms,” said Matthew J. Memory Medicine, director of the Clinical Research Unit at the Institute for Infectious Diseases. The doctor says. NIAID. “Counting the number of symptomatic people in the United States is essential to address the effects of pandemics and public health reactions, but has not been diagnosed to fully understand the prevalence of COVID-19. You need to count people. “

Diseases of COVID-19 range from short-lived cough, malaise, and fever to severe illnesses that can lead to hospitalization and death. Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, which is rarely diagnosed, is a silent source of viral spread. While not causing overt signs of illness, undiagnosed infections pose a danger to the public and are an important factor in the need for public health resources and strategies to combat pandemics.

The team recruited more than 240,000 volunteers from across the country and, through quota sampling, selected 8,058 individuals from the pool to confirm that the study cohort represents the US population. Each participant either received a sample kit to tap dry blood to return to NIH or collected blood at NIH. Most of them were offered in the 11 weeks from May 10th to July 31st. Participants also completed a questionnaire that allowed further analysis. Of the research results.

Researchers used enzyme immunoassays to detect antibodies that recognize the protein region of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, called antigens. Antibodies in blood samples can bind to these antigens.The team has 304 out of about 8,000 Blood sample It was seropositive and contained antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Researchers estimated that 4.6% of adults in the United States were infected with undiagnosed COVID-19 during the study period. They determined that each diagnosed case of COVID-19 corresponds to an estimated 4.8 undiagnosed cases of illness during this time frame.

The team observed the following:

The youngest participant (participants between the ages of 18 and 44) ​​had the highest estimated seroprevalence of 5.9%.

Estimated seroprevalence was higher in women than in men (5.5% vs. 3.5%, respectively).

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast participants had the highest percentages (8.6% and 7.5%, respectively) and the Midwest had the lowest percentage (1.6%).

Urban participants had a higher estimated seroprevalence (5.3%) than rural participants (1.1%).

Black / African American respondents had the highest estimated serum positive rates (14.2%), Native American / Alaska Natives (6.8%), Hispanics (6.1%), Whites / Whites (2.5%), and Asians (2.5%). 2%) followed.

“Estimated COVID-19 cases in the United States in mid-July 2020, 3 million out of a population of 330 million will be revised upwards by almost 20 million, including the proportion of asymptomatic positive results. Should be, “said a senior collaborator. Author Kaitlyn Sadtler, Ph.D. , Head of the NIBIB section on immunoengineering. “This large gap between known cases at the time and these asymptomatic infections not only provides a retrospective understanding of this pandemic, but also affects preparation for future pandemics.”

Researchers are currently following up with enrolled participants to assess the 6-month and 12-month status of serum prevalence. Includes new analysis to distinguish between antibodies from infection and antibodies from vaccination, and antibody reactivity to the variant of concern.

For more information:

Heather Kalish et al, undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 seropositive in the first 6 months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Scientific translation medicine (2021). Heather Kalish et al, undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 seropositive in the first 6 months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States,(2021). DOI: 10.1126 / scitranslmed.abh3826