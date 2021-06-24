Warning about Covid at his place of stay after the “tsunami” in Cornwall





Leading scientists warn that vacationers need to be vigilant when enjoying staycation this summer, given the risk of increasing cases of coronavirus in popular tourist destinations. I will. According to Professor Tim Specter, a “sudden influx” of people who have been on vacation in Cornwall for more than half a year is likely to contribute to the increase in incidents in Cornwall. A local lawmaker described the recent increase in incidents as a “tsunami” in the wake of the G7 summit held there earlier this month, but the government denied the relationship. Specter, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and chief scientist at the Zoecovid Research App, said this week’s data “continues flat rates in former hotspots such as Scotland and northwestern England.” Said that it shows. But he added: “At the same time, popular UK vacation destinations like Cornwall are emerging as a new region with a rapidly increasing number of cases. “I think this is due to a number of factors, including the sudden influx of vacationers over the half year, the recent G7 summit, and previously unexposed locals. “As summer vacation approaches, we need to pay attention to these UK vacation destinations and follow government guidelines to minimize outbreaks.” In Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, 857 new cases were recorded in the seven days to June 19, up from 411 last week, according to the latest local figures. A long-term Zoe study estimates that there are currently an average of 15,099 new daily Covid-19 symptomatological cases among unvaccinated people in the United Kingdom, based on PCR test data up to five days ago. doing. This is an 18% increase from last week’s 12,830. Studies suggest that people who are partially or fully vaccinated have 4,023 new daily viral symptomatological cases. This is a 37% increase from 2,930 new cases last week. The people behind the study said their data continued to show higher positive rates in people who had only the first dose of the vaccine compared to those who were double-jabed.

