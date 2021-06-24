“We are approaching our goal.”



June is Alzheimer’s disease and brain awareness month. The CDC and other organizations recognize this event each year to raise awareness. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia..

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 50 million people worldwide live on one of these neuropathy. Over 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. Christopher Weber, PhD, The director of the association’s Global Science Initiative told Healio Primary Care.

According to Weber, primary care physicians play an important role in keeping these numbers as low as possible.

“When people have memory dissatisfaction, we want the primary care community to be skilled and able to detect the possibility of cognitive impairment and diagnose the cause, but if necessary, further I also understand that I can refer an individual to a specialist for testing, “he said. interview.

According to the association, the Alzheimer’s Association and Parliament worked together to help develop the National Alzheimer Project Act. According to the HHS website, this 2012 initiative will prevent and “effectively” treat Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, maximize the quality and efficiency of care for Alzheimer’s patients, and Alzheimer’s patients and theirs. It includes the goal of expanding family support options.

Over the last 12 months, there have been significant advances in brain health. FDA’s recent approval of Aduhelm (Addanumab, Biogen / Eisai), Weber said.

“There are a lot of developments that are giving us hope. We are approaching our goals,” Weber said. “The pipeline is full of new and exciting therapeutic targets that are advancing in the research and clinical trial stages.”

One of the most promising areas is biomarker research, which could lead to the development of blood tests that confirm the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Weber said.

“Discover cheaper, less invasive, and more accessible biomarkers [would make] We can do a blood test, “he said. “This will be a holy grail for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Overall, Weber said, “It’s an exciting time for the Alzheimer’s disease research community.” In the COVID-19 pandemic, “research really doesn’t stop and is moving in many directions,” he continued.

To commemorate Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Recognition Month, here are 10 recent updates to these diseases: Also, pay attention to Healio’s coverage at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in July.

Plasma Phosphorylation-tau217 is a promising biomarker for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers have detected plasma phosphorylated tau 217 in the preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s disease. This indicates that this protein may be a biomarker of early disease pathology. JAMA Neurology.. read more.

Risk of dementia is likely to be measurable among adolescents and young adults

Risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease may be measurable among adolescents and young adults, according to data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2020. read more.

Targeting 10 risk factors may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers have identified 10 risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease that clinicians can target with preventative measures, according to the results of a systematic review and meta-analysis published below. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry.. read more.

PCP “front-line” defense against the expected increase in neuropathy

Researchers observed a U-shaped trend in age-adjusted mortality due to neuropathy from 1999 to 2017. Recent uptrends suggest that these obstacles are “imminent threats to public health.” JAMA Neurology.. read more.

The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in women may be due to hormonal changes

The increased prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in women may be due to hormonal changes that occur during menopause. Neurology, American Academy of Neurology Medical Journal. read more.

Experts say PCP needs to know more about pain treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

Approximately half of Alzheimer’s patients experience back pain, but only eight North American medical schools offer courses on pain in old age. read more.

Donanemab Results of early Alzheimer’s disease have been shown to be mixed and require further study

Donanemab, a clinical trial antibody that targets modified forms of beta-amyloid, resulted in “moderately less” cognitive decline in patients with early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease than placebo in a phase II trial. read more.

Masitinib shows efficacy and safety of Alzheimer’s disease

According to a press release, the oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor macitinib improved cognitive, memory, and activities of daily living measurements in a phase 2b / 3 trial in patients with mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease. read more.

FDA approves Aduhelm, The first new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003

Earlier this month, the FDA approved accelerated approval of aducanumab, the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003. According to a press release from the FDA, the drug is also the first treatment to target the “basic pathophysiology” of Alzheimer’s disease. .. read more.

COVID-19 can affect imbalances in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia

According to a presenter at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting research, results, long-term care and inequality related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. read more.

