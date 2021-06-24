The new dashboard provides data on the latest trends in drug overdose





Lansing, Michigan (WILX)-The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched an interactive data dashboard to highlight the latest developments in drug overdose for Michigan residents. The dashboard also monitors the use of overdose prevention and substance use disorder treatment services. The new dashboard shows the latest data available in both fatal and non-fatal overdose in Michigan through visualization of various data such as graphs, charts and maps. The dashboard was funded through a behavioral grant from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overdose data. Preliminary data up to November 2020 identified 2,417 overdose deaths across Michigan. The entire state. Fatal and non-fatal overdose affects disproportionately to black residents of Michigan. Based on the last 12 months of data, fatal overdose was 68% higher in black residents and 57% higher in non-fatal overdose compared to white residents. The deadly data is from December 2019 to November 2020. Non-fatal data is from June 2020 to May 2021. As a result, the service is primarily targeted at the minority community and is being worked on to understand how to increase the effectiveness of opioid responses. The Michigan Opioid Task Force also prioritizes equity as a pillar of state-wide opioid strategy. “Timely data availability is important to understand how programs aimed at preventing overdose and reducing the risks and harms associated with substance use work,” said Chief Medical. Dr. Johnny Cardun, Executive and Chief Deputy, said. “This dashboard helps support the work of both MDHHS and community partners by giving a clearer picture of where to focus. By putting all this information together in a centralized location, You can see how Michigan is moving its needles to reduce overdose and help identify counties that need continuous support. “ In addition to data on overdose, the dashboard contains information on the progress of MDHHS-supported overdose prevention initiatives, including access to naloxone, a life-saving drug that can reverse opioid overdose. I am. Most data indicators are available at both state-wide and county levels and show how overdose epidemics differ between counties in impact and preventive resource utilization. The specific indicators are as follows. Monthly comparison of deaths from overdose over the last three years, and quarterly rates by race and ethnicity.

Deaths from preliminary overdose by month and demographics (gender, age, race, ethnicity, etc.).

Emergency department visits for overdose by month and demographics.

Response of emergency medical services to the possibility of monthly opioid overdose.

The number of free naloxone kits ordered from the MDHHS online portal.

The number of pharmacies participating in the MDHHS Naloxone Automatic Transfer Policy allows pharmacies to dispense naloxone to anyone without a prior prescription.

The speed and number of dispensed opioid units.

The number of individuals using publicly funded substance use disorder treatment with primary substances. Time from treatment request to demographic intake.

Number of Buprenorphine Donors Per 100,000 Residents – Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorders.

visit Michigan.gov/Opioids View the dashboard to get more information about overdose and resources for prevention and treatment. Copyright 2021 WILX. all rights reserved.

