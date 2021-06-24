Porter of Changi General Hospital among two unlinked Covid-19 cases.Three new cases linked to Buchimera View Food Center, Health News & Top Stories

A 35-year-old man working as a porter at Singapore-Changi General Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Thursday night (June 24).

He is one of the two unlinked cases announced.

The man was asymptomatic and was detected on Tuesday when he was tested for Covid-19 as part of a rostered routine test (RRT).

All his previous tests from RRT (finally June 8th) were negative for Covid-19 infection, the ministry said.

“He has been preliminarily positive for the delta mutant and is awaiting further confirmation tests.”

The ministry added that his serological test was negative, suggesting the presence of an early infection.

The man received his first vaccination on January 14th and a second vaccination on February 4th.

MOH said three more people were added Bukit Melaview Food Center Cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 85.

The three new cases are part of the 12 cases linked on Thursday.

One of the cases in the cluster is a 12-year-old boy who studied at Crest Secondary and last attended school on May 18.

He is the family and household contacts for the other two cases, including one linked to the cluster on Thursday.

The boy was put under quarantine on Tuesday.

He was asymptomatic and was detected when examined during Wednesday’s quarantine.

His test results returned positive on Thursday. His serological test results are pending.

Meanwhile, a new cluster has been opened in Aeon Orchard. The first case is a 35-year-old female retail clerk at Four Leaves Bakery at Aeon Orchard and Ammocchio Hub.She had The virus test was positive on June 7th.

There were also two unlinked cases and nine imported cases confirmed on Thursday. A total of 23 new cases.

According to the ministry, there were a total of 62,493 cases confirmed in Singapore as of noon on Thursday.

The 12 linked cases consist of 11 cases already under quarantine and one case detected by surveillance.

All nine proceedings imported were already included in the stay-at-home order upon arrival in Singapore. Four of the nine import cases have returned Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Two of them are Singaporeans and the other two are permanent residents. All returned from India.

There were no new cases from the worker dormitory for 10 consecutive days.

The total number of weeks for community cases is 92 last week, from 93 last week.

However, the number of unlinked cases also increased to 22 last week compared to 13 cases in the previous week.

There is Currently 37 active infected clusters, It fell from 39 on Wednesday. Three clusters, including the Harvest @ Woodlands Workers Dormitory Cluster, have been closed because they have not recorded new cases in the last 28 days.

As of noon Thursday, 136 patients remained in the hospital, four of whom were in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 182 were recovering at a community facility.

In Singapore, Covid-19 complications killed 35 people, while 15 people who tested positive died from other causes.