Woman dies after “serious” error in Scottish cervical cancer program





A woman died of cervical cancer, and after being mistakenly excluded from the Scottish screening program, a “minority” developed cervical cancer. Marie Todd, Minister of Public Health, Scottish Cervical Cancer Screening Program As a result, over the last 24 years, about 430 women have been mistakenly told that they do not need to be checked. “Very few” women developed the disease, and one died after being “accidentally excluded” from the program. Ms. Todd told the MSP that the NHS Health Board discovered it in December 2020 after conducting an annual invasive cervical cancer audit. GP treatments are written to affected people, who are given prompt appointments “within a few weeks.” Other regular audits conducted by the NHS Board have not found any further cases of someone developing cervical cancer after being accidentally excluded from the program. Urgent review This problem affected women who had a partial hysterectomy over 20 years ago. Most hysterectomy involves cervical resection and does not require subsequent cervical screening. However, a hysterectomy may be done that leaves part or all of the cervix. If someone undergoes such a “subtotal” hysterectomy, they should continue to be invited to cervical screening if they are within the eligible age range. In response to this situation, a national review of all persons excluded from the screening program has been conducted. The first part of the review has records showing that it had undergone total hysterectomy and is targeted at women who have had surgery since 1997. The task of reviewing the records of people who underwent partial hysterectomy before 1997 is also “urgently underway.” This is recorded in an old part of the medical recording system. The Minister of Health said he would like to offer “heartfelt condolences and heartfelt sympathy” to the affected women. She added: “This is very painful for them, and with many of you, they will wonder how it happened.” “Very serious” Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party and spokeswoman for health and social welfare, described the situation as “very serious.” She said the “full scale” of the error is not yet known, but “may affect far more women than the 220 who have been excluded from screening programs since 1999.” Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women aged 25-34 years in Scotland. Signs and symptoms of the disease include abnormal secretions, post-coital, menstrual, or post-menopausal bleeding. Cervical Screening Awareness Week: Why Is Your Smear Test Important?

