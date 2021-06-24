NI Vaccination Center is open to all adults

The Covid-19 Vaccination Center in Northern Ireland is open to all adults.

For the past few weeks, the center has focused primarily on groups aged 18-39, with people over the age of 40 being offered first-dose appointments through local pharmacies.

Starting today at 9am, anyone over the age of 18 can book at the Vaccination Center.

These centers use the Pfizer vaccine for the first dose.

The planned supply of Pfizer Jab allows for the latest expansion of the vaccine program.

Northern Ireland’s vaccine inventory will increase further next week when Moderna jabs are first used.

Those who have already made an appointment with their GP or local pharmacy will be encouraged to maintain it.

Local pharmacies will continue to provide vaccination quotas for people over the age of 40.

However, pharmacies will no longer offer vaccinations under the age of 40.

Health Minister Robin Swan said, “We have been contacted by people over the age of 40 who wanted to be able to book a vaccine jab at the vaccination center. Now we can.

“The vaccination program has already reached about 80% of people aged 40-49. I think today’s announcement will help raise that number even further.

“Several booking slots are still available at the center this weekend and today we are opening a batch of new slots for next week.

“My advice to everyone who hasn’t come out yet is to get the jab as soon as possible. The emergence and spread of the Covid-19Delta variant shows that the virus remains a serious threat.

“Vaccination protects you and protects others. Vaccination is also essential to our path back to normal.”

Immunization centers are located in Belfast’s SSE Arena and Royal Victoria Hospital. Foil Arena in Delhi. Omar Leisure Center; Enniskillen’s Lakeland Forum; Craigavon’s South Lake Leisure Center. Seven Towers Leisure Center in Ballymena.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride emphasized the importance of vaccination of the younger generation.

“Young people have had particularly difficult times during the pandemic and have made huge sacrifices,” he said.

“They should consider vaccination as a passport to a better life. They may think that their age protects them from the virus, but some do not. Also, vaccines. When inoculated, they help protect themselves: parents, grandparents, and other older people they care about.

“This is true even if parents and grandparents themselves are vaccinated. There is no vaccine that will prevent 100% of people 100%, but the more people targeted, the more the virus can spread and cause damage. It will be difficult. “”

Several localized initiatives are planned to facilitate adoption in June and July. These include mobile, evening and walk-in clinics in different locations.

Patricia Donnelly, Head of the Northern Ireland Vaccination Program, said:

“Reservations help us at the forefront of planning, but they also provide quick tracking to get in and out of the vaccination center at specific times people choose.

“We are considering all the options that will help as many people as possible to take both doses by the end of summer.”

198 new Covid cases at NI

The Ministry of Health has been notified of 198 additional cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

No further virus-related deaths have been reported.

As of this morning, 18 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized and none were in the intensive care unit.