One woman died and 430 were affected by Scottish cervical cancer screening error | Cervical cancer





Woman Scotland More than 400 women died of cervical cancer after being mistakenly told that they did not need screening. Scottish Minister of Public Health Maree Todd said a “serious adverse event” in a cervical cancer screening program meant that at least 430 women had not been tested. A few of them later developed cervical cancer and one subsequently died. In an announcement to Holyrood shortly before the MSP began summer vacation, Todd said that all unscreened women would be offered an urgent appointment with their GP or gynecologist. “I would like to express my condolences to the family of a woman who is known to have died of cervical cancer after being excluded from the screening program,” Todd said. “These exclusions from the cervical screening program should not have happened and I would like to apologize to all those affected by this error, especially with women excluded from the program that developed cancer. We sincerely apologize to the family. “ So far, cases of affected women date back to 1997, many involving partial hysterectomy with a portion of the cervix remaining in the abdomen. Those women were mistakenly excluded from the screening program. Todd acknowledged that the number of other women previously treated was still unknown, but could be affected. health The board of directors was instructed to review the records prior to 1997. The opposition MSP has asked the minister to explain why the errors that occurred during the routine audits of the unnamed health commission were not previously addressed. Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party, said: The truth is that the exact magnitude of this error is not yet known, but it can affect far more women than women who have been excluded from screening programs since 1997. “ According to Bailey, cancer screening services have already gone too far to cover the unprocessed portion of about 180,000 delayed tests due to the Covid crisis. She said the Health Commission deserves additional money to help deal with the additional workload. Alex Cole-Hamilton, Health Spokesperson for the Liberal Democratic Party of Scotland, said: It’s very disturbing news for women across the country and tragically reminds us of the importance of a powerful screening program. “We need to know how these screening errors were not detected for a long time and escaped the audit eye after the audit.” Todd said the charity Joe’s cervix cancer Trust has set up a helpline for inquiries to interested parties. She said the affected women would receive a test invitation within a few days. The NHS board has taken new steps to prevent women from being accidentally excluded again. “It’s important to emphasize that the overall risk of developing cervical cancer remains low and people shouldn’t be overly alert,” Todd said.

