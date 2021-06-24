The coronavirus epidemic occurred 20,000 years ago and in a new study

When a new random mutation happens to provide resistance to the virus, it can quickly become common from generation to generation. And other versions of that gene, in turn, become more rare. Therefore, if one version of a gene dominates everything else in large numbers of people, scientists know that it is most likely a sign of rapid evolution in the past.

To recent years, Dr. Enard and his colleagues searched the human genome for these genetic variation patterns to reconstruct the history of a series of viruses. When the pandemic broke out, he suspected that the ancient coronavirus had left its own characteristic traces.

He and his colleagues looked at the combination of genes and compared the DNA of thousands of people across 26 different populations around the world. Known to be important It can be used for coronaviruses, but not for other types of pathogens. In the East Asian population, scientists have found that 42 of these genes have a dominant version. This was a strong signal that East Asians had adapted to the ancient coronavirus.

But everything that happened in East Asia seems to have been limited to that region. Yassine Souilmi, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Adelaide in Australia and co-author of the new study, said:

Scientists then sought to estimate how long ago East Asians adapted to the coronavirus. They took advantage of the fact that harmless random mutations can be acquired once the dominant version of the gene begins to be passed on from generation to generation. As more time passes, more of those mutations accumulate.

Dr. Enard and his colleagues found that all 42 genes had about the same number of mutations. That is, they all evolved rapidly at about the same time. “This is a signal we should never expect by chance,” said Dr. Enard.

They estimated that all of these genes evolved antiviral mutations sometime between 20,000 and 25,000 years ago, perhaps centuries. It’s a surprising discovery, as East Asians at the time did not live in dense communities, but instead formed small groups of hunter-gatherers.