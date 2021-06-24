Health
The coronavirus epidemic occurred 20,000 years ago and in a new study
Researchers have found evidence that the coronavirus epidemic struck East Asia about 20,000 years ago and was devastating enough to leave traces of evolution in the DNA of people living today. ..
new Research Researchers suggest that ancient coronaviruses have plagued the region for many years. This finding can have dire consequences for the Covid-19 pandemic if not immediately controlled by vaccination.
“That should worry us,” said David Enard, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, who led the study published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday. “What’s happening now may have happened for generations.”
Until now, researchers have not been able to look back much on the history of this pathogen family. Over the last two decades, the three coronaviruses Covid-19, SARS, and MERS have been adapted to infect humans and cause severe respiratory illness. Studies on each of these coronaviruses show that they jumped into our species from bats or other mammals.
The other four coronaviruses can also infect humans, but they usually catch mild colds. Scientists did not directly observe these coronaviruses becoming human pathogens, so they relied on indirect clues to estimate when the jump occurred.Coronaviruses acquire new mutations at a near constant rate, which can be determined by comparing their genetic mutations. When they diverge From a common ancestor.
The latest of these mild coronaviruses, called HCoV-HKU1, crossed the species barrier in the 1950s. The oldest, called HCoV-NL63, can be traced back 820 years.
But before that point, the traces of the coronavirus had cooled — until Dr. Enard and his colleagues applied a new method to the search. Instead of looking at the genes for the coronavirus, researchers looked at their effects on the DNA of their human hosts.
Over generations, the virus causes enormous amounts of changes in the human genome. Mutations that prevent viral infections can mean the difference between life and death and are passed on to offspring. For example, life-saving mutations may allow people to chop up viral proteins.
However, viruses can also evolve. These proteins can be reshaped to overcome the host’s defenses. And those changes can evolve the host even more aggressively, leading to more mutations.
When a new random mutation happens to provide resistance to the virus, it can quickly become common from generation to generation. And other versions of that gene, in turn, become more rare. Therefore, if one version of a gene dominates everything else in large numbers of people, scientists know that it is most likely a sign of rapid evolution in the past.
To recent years, Dr. Enard and his colleagues searched the human genome for these genetic variation patterns to reconstruct the history of a series of viruses. When the pandemic broke out, he suspected that the ancient coronavirus had left its own characteristic traces.
He and his colleagues looked at the combination of genes and compared the DNA of thousands of people across 26 different populations around the world. Known to be important It can be used for coronaviruses, but not for other types of pathogens. In the East Asian population, scientists have found that 42 of these genes have a dominant version. This was a strong signal that East Asians had adapted to the ancient coronavirus.
But everything that happened in East Asia seems to have been limited to that region. Yassine Souilmi, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Adelaide in Australia and co-author of the new study, said:
Scientists then sought to estimate how long ago East Asians adapted to the coronavirus. They took advantage of the fact that harmless random mutations can be acquired once the dominant version of the gene begins to be passed on from generation to generation. As more time passes, more of those mutations accumulate.
Dr. Enard and his colleagues found that all 42 genes had about the same number of mutations. That is, they all evolved rapidly at about the same time. “This is a signal we should never expect by chance,” said Dr. Enard.
They estimated that all of these genes evolved antiviral mutations sometime between 20,000 and 25,000 years ago, perhaps centuries. It’s a surprising discovery, as East Asians at the time did not live in dense communities, but instead formed small groups of hunter-gatherers.
Aida Andres, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of London who was not involved in the new study, said the study felt compelling. “I’m sure there’s something there,” she said.
Still, she didn’t think it was still possible to get a firm estimate of how long ago the ancient epidemic occurred. “Timing is complicated,” she said. “Whether it was thousands of years ago or later, I personally think it’s something we’re not confident about.”
Scientists looking for drugs to fight the new coronavirus may want to scrutinize 42 genes that have evolved in response to the ancient epidemic, Dr. Souilmi said. “In fact, it points to a molecular knob that regulates the immune response to the virus,” he said.
Dr. Anders agreed that the genes identified in the new study should be given special attention as drug targets. “You know they are important,” she said. “That’s a good thing about evolution.”
