Monica Gandhi focuses on vaccination, not fear.

You may have heard that the coronavirus delta variant is more contagious than other strains, is responsible for the catastrophic outbreak in India, spreads rapidly in the United States, and will soon become the predominant strain here. not. But Dr. Monica Gandhi wants you to rethink it all. The number of COVIDs is now much better in her hospital and across the country. The number of deaths is less than 300 per day nationwide, hospitalizations are declining sharply, and the nationwide infection rate is approaching 10,000 per day. This is the benchmark that Anthony Fauci set when he began to consider controlling viruses. So why is all the fate and darkness of the media happening?on Thursday’s What Next episodeTalks to Gandhi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, about why the current message about COVID reminds us of the early days of HIV and how scientists and journalists should now discuss risks. did. This conversation has been summarized and edited for clarity.

Monica Gandhi: Everything seemed scary when the HIV epidemic began. The risk of getting HIV seemed horrifying. That’s why the words “keep away from each other” and “do not have sex” were used instead of “oral sex is really safe. Let’s do it” or “tell me how to be safe”. is. Other types of sex. And those lessons were learned later. So, in fact, the way scientists are talking now was the way scientists were talking at the beginning of the HIV epidemic. It took a while, and when the HIV epidemic began, everyone was scared and screaming, as they are now.

And that led to distrust. This is because the general public knew from experience that this type of sex had a higher risk of being infected with HIV than this type of sex. They knew it, they saw what was happening. And that led to the distrust of public health officials and politicians who used fate and darkness in their messages, saying everything was scary. And in fact, it has led to an increase in paradoxical infections. And what harm reduction means is infection by taking into account the whole experience of everyone, what they need from their lives, the need for intimacy, and being around people. It means that we are trying to reduce it. In the case of COVID, I want to meet other people and I am not socially isolated. You take the whole experience and try to reduce the infection in that way.

Mary Harris: Did people just throw all their advice out the window, leading to an increase in infections?

Okay. When it is very clear that not all exposures are as dangerous as other exposures, as people will be distrustful when you wear a blanket. And people are distrustful of public health authorities, which can lead to secret activities that lead to increased infections. A good example is the US winter Christmas holidays, when COVID was very high. The only way to stay at home, close the doors, and stay out was distrust, and when people got inside, an infection occurred.

There was such a vigilance Back in March, During a press conference with Director Rochelle Walensky at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She was clearly worried. Of course, she didn’t see the surge she was afraid of. As a doctor, you may have seen patients talk about such moments and use them as ammunition to say “I can’t trust anything.”

Okay. I think such a message is to return to “scaring people and letting them stay in their limits.” Someone said to me, “If my doctor told me that I had cancer and they said,’There is nothing you can do, it’s just fate, I’m “Very scary.” I’ll throw the doctor out the window. “That’s what my patient said, because what my patient was trying to say was to stimulate self-confidence and stimulate faith in science. Because.

Vaccination changed everything. There are ups and downs, and there are some ups and downs. But in reality, it’s been pretty well done since we started rolling out the vaccine steadily. And I am very grateful for that. So, as a public health messenger and a scientist, I would have sent a message about the effectiveness of the vaccine. That’s why the mask looked completely blue on May 13 when Dr. Warrensky, Dr. Forch, and everyone talked about removing the mask during vaccination, because there was no consistent message until then. The vaccine is really effective and the vaccine acts on the mutant. Had the much more optimistic message been stable and calm, it would have surprised people, not suddenly.

You seem really confident in the fact that you are not worried about these variants. But I went back to winter and talked to many researchers and reporters who were really worried, and their concerns weren’t necessarily about individual varieties, but the accumulation of varieties and the effectiveness of the vaccine as the virus mutated. Was about the fact that may be lower. So why don’t you have that fear?

For immunology. So, very early in January, B.1.1.7 (alpha variant) is on the rise in the UK, indicating that no one who has been infected before can get B.1.1. There was a British paper. .7, and they dug deeper into T cells. This was a preprint showing that T cell immunity from mutants cannot be evaded because T cells pass through the entire peplomer. And I learned something else from HIV. That is, the virus cannot continue to mutate forever. The virus, HIV, makes many mutations to evade antiretroviral drugs, but the mutations make you sick and actually cost you fitness. It compromises itself to mutate to become more contagious. So I knew it would be more contagious, more toxic and at the same time the vaccine could not be avoided.

There is one more thing I would like to add. In addition to T cells, there are so-called memory B cells. When infected or vaccinated, memory B cells are generated and invade hidden areas such as lymph nodes and bone marrow. We’ve seen them, but last week there was a paper showing that if these Memory B cells see a mutant in the future, they will be the perfect antibody against that mutant. They are not going to make old antibodies against the old type of strains they saw. They adapt the antibody to the mutant.

This is because they are familiar with the entire peplomer and there is little change in the peaplomers they can adapt to. Did it form a response to the whole?

Yes, exactly. Memory B cells are in the bone marrow and are ready to fight if you see the virus again. And last week’s paper showed that looking at the variants, those memory B cells make antibodies that are perfectly matched to the variant. This is because memory B cells do it. Antibodies to fight the virus will come out. What they see, not the virus they remember.

The headline that something like the Delta Variant could create two Americas, or that Anthony Fauci has declared the Delta Variant to be the greatest threat to US efforts to eliminate COVID. It shows. However, after reading the report completely, the story becomes a little more subtle and focuses on vaccination. This basically indicates that delta variants are widespread and may be causing a surge in regions of under-vaccinated countries. This is an editorial choice, and while variants are the problem, there is a lack of proper vaccination. What do you think about it?

Okay. I think what you just said is a great way to explain it. I think they’re using more scary terms because they’re trying to motivate vaccinations. However, in reality, vaccination is still going well. So the concern is where we are distrustful of vaccination. And I keep thinking, What is a better way to increase trust?

I would be more credible if I saw a headline saying that I wasn’t scared. For example, “I’ll explain this effectiveness that works against delta variants. In fact, it will really work. And explain why you think you should be vaccinated and it for you. It simplifies. “And in fact it reports. Maybe it’s not a scientist. Maybe that’s the way it is reported. And it will have to go back to the media, and what’s happening for that purpose.

I know you are against fear-based messages, but the way I see it is that you need both at different times.For example, it was necessary to get people to take the virus seriously in the first place. phone When CDC’s Nancy Mesonier says it will change our lives, it gets your attention. But then you need to change. And the question is how quickly you can move from one type of messaging to another.

Yeah, I think it’s really fair, and maybe it’s sometimes appropriate to inject more fear into it than I have. And maybe we need someone like me who is often very optimistic and then we need someone on the other side who is very afraid and then you put it together and it’s right That is. I’m not saying I know the best answer to that. But what I can say is that we can never survive the fact that we created the vaccine so quickly. What I want is for everyone in the world who needs it to get this vaccine. And I’m very happy that I don’t have to experience what I experienced in the 1918 flu epidemic. Currently, there are 4 million people, while 50 million have died. And if we can vaccinate everyone, we will not be in a situation where everyone has to die.

Some listeners may be trying to think about what to do with themselves in the world with this variant. For example, should my child go camping this summer? Should I travel to a place where there is not much vaccination? Given the emergence of delta variants, what do you say to people about what you need to think about throughout the summer?

If the child is vaccinated and not yet vaccinated because it cannot be vaccinated, the child is less susceptible to the delta variant and is one-third more likely to be infected with the ancestral variant. .. Tensioned, they are half as likely to spread it. And they can be masked by plane if needed. Enjoy the summer as you are completely protected from the delta variant. It was hard, so I should spend the summer. Delta variant, Delta Schmaliant.

