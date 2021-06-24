Health
FDA Adds Cardiac Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines
June 24, 2021-The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added a warning to the Pfizer / BioNTech and Modern RNA COVID-19 vaccine fact sheets as medical professionals continue to investigate the following cases: heart Inflammation is rare, but more likely to occur in young men and teenage boys.
Doran Fink, MD, and PhD, deputy directors of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Products Applications Division, told the CDC Expert Panel Wednesday that the FDA has finalized the wording of a warning statement to healthcare providers. vaccine Recipients, and teenage parents or caregivers.
The incident is likely to follow a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with chest pain and other symptoms occurring within a few days to a week.
“Based on limited follow-up, most cases appear to be associated with symptom resolution, but limited information is available on potential long-term sequelae,” Fink said of the Advisory Committee on Immunization. An independent expert who explains the statement to the Association (ACIP) and advises the CDC.
“Symptoms suggesting Myocarditis Or pericarditis should result in vaccinated people seeking treatment, “he added.
Benefits outweigh risks
No formal vote was held after the meeting, but ACIP members strongly supported continuing to vaccinate children aged 12-29 years with Pfizer and Modana, despite warnings.
“Based on current information, it’s clear that the benefits of the vaccine clearly outweigh the risks,” said Veronica McNally, ACIP member and president and chief executive officer of the Franny Strong Foundation in Bloomfield, Michigan. Stated.
During the ACIP meeting, major national doctors, nurses, and leaders of public health associations Make a statement Support for continuous vaccination: “The facts are clear. This is a very rare side effect and very few people experience it after vaccination.
“Importantly, it is almost always mild for young people who do so, and individuals often recover on their own or with minimal treatment,” they continued. “In addition, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common with getting COVID-19, and the risk to heart Infection with COVID-19 can be more serious. “
ACIP heard the evidence behind that claim. According to Vaccine Safety Datalink, which contains data from more than 12 million medical records, myocarditis or pericarditis was 12 to 39 years old, 8/8 million after the second dose of Pfizer, and the second Moderna dose.
However, the CDC continues to investigate the link between the mRNA vaccine and the heart. inflammation, Includes differences between vaccines.
Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Vaccination Safety Department, said most of the symptoms resolved quickly. Of the 323 patients analyzed by the CDC, 309 were hospitalized, 295 were discharged, and 218 (79%) recovered from symptoms.
“Most of myocarditis after vaccination responds to minimal treatment,” Matthew Oster, MD, MPH, a pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia, told the panel.
COVID “High risk”
Overall, the CDC has reported 2767 COVID-19 deaths among people between the ages of 12 and 29, and 4018 cases of COVID-related inflammatory disease MIS-C from the beginning. .. Pandemic..
According to the CDC’s announcement, this corresponds to one MIS-C case for every 3200 COVID infections. 36% of teens aged 12 to 20 years and 62% of Hispanic or black non-Hispanic children.
For every 1 million double doses of COVID vaccine given to boys aged 12 to 17 years, the CDC has 5700 COVID-19s, 215 hospitalizations, 71 intensive care unit hospitalizations, and 2 patients. I presumed that I could prevent death. There may be 56 to 69 cases of myocarditis.
Pediatricians Grace Lee, MD and MPH, chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technology Subgroup of ACIP, have announced the emergence of new variants in the United States and the biased pattern of vaccination across the country for unvaccinated young people. It states that it may increase the risk of. Stanford Children’s Health Infectious Disease Specialist.
“If you are in an area with low vaccinations, the risk is high,” she said. “merit [of the vaccine] It will be much greater than any risk. “
She said individuals, parents, and their clinicians need to consider the full range of risks when making vaccination decisions.
William Schaffner, MD, MD, MD, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, and Medical Director of the National Foundation, said medical professionals gathered more information as the pandemic progressed. He states that there is a need to balance known risks and benefits. Infection.
“The story isn’t over,” says Schaffner. Medscape Medical News.. “Obviously, we are still facing a pandemic, so there is an urgent need to continue vaccination, but they want to know more about the long-term consequences of myocarditis.”
Possibility of booster
Meanwhile, ACIP began a conversation about the parameters of vaccine booster potential. For now, the simple question is: Will the third vaccine help prevent immunodeficiency? Do I need to be vaccinated with different types of mRNA and adenoviral vectors as a booster? Most importantly, how long does the antibody last?
Helen Kape Talbot, Associate Professor of Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said: “It protects everyone.”
