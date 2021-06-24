FDA Adds Cardiac Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines

June 24, 2021-The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added a warning to the Pfizer / BioNTech and Modern RNA COVID-19 vaccine fact sheets as medical professionals continue to investigate the following cases: heart Inflammation is rare, but more likely to occur in young men and teenage boys.

Doran Fink, MD, and PhD, deputy directors of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Products Applications Division, told the CDC Expert Panel Wednesday that the FDA has finalized the wording of a warning statement to healthcare providers. vaccine Recipients, and teenage parents or caregivers.

The incident is likely to follow a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with chest pain and other symptoms occurring within a few days to a week.

“Based on limited follow-up, most cases appear to be associated with symptom resolution, but limited information is available on potential long-term sequelae,” Fink said of the Advisory Committee on Immunization. An independent expert who explains the statement to the Association (ACIP) and advises the CDC.

“Symptoms suggesting Myocarditis Or pericarditis should result in vaccinated people seeking treatment, “he added.