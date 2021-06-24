Kerala doctors found seven rare cases of neuropathy in Covishield recipients





Doctors in Kerala have detected 7 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (rare neuropathy) in 120,000 people vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine within a month and others to be aware of the vaccinated GBS. I urged people to warn me. “Overall, our experience should encourage all physicians to pay attention to recognizing GBS in patients receiving the ChAdOx1-S vaccine (Covishield, India). Risk per patient (per-patient risk) 5.8) per million may be relatively low, but our observation is that this clinically different GBS mutation is more severe than normal and may require mechanical respiration. “ GBS is a rare condition in which the immune system attacks nerves. Symptoms begin with weakness and tingling in the legs and legs. The sensations quickly spread to the upper body and can lead to paralysis in the worst case. Read again: The vaccine works against the “Delta Plus” Covid-19 variant: MP Health Authority The condition can be caused by an acute bacterial or viral infection, but there are treatments available to address such medical emergencies. Of the seven patients detected by Kerala doctors, six are female and all are between the ages of 50 and 70. They are from the Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kannur districts of Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine as of April 22. “GBS after vaccination is a rare side effect that is likely to be the cause. Kochi’s Astor Medcity is improving with treatment, with all seven patients alive.” DH.. The incidence of GBS in India is about 6-40 cases per million people annually, with seasonal fluctuations and peaking in the rainy season. Read again: Sonia Gandhi asks party leader to deal with Covid-19 vaccine hesitation With a denominator of 1.2 million, the expected annual number of GBS cases is approximately 7-48 cases per year, or 0.58-4 cases every 4 weeks. Seven GBS cases were reported in 1.2 million people in four weeks (mid-March to mid-April), increasing the incidence of GBS from 1.4 to 10 times. “The (causing) factor is not completely established, but it may be due to molecular mimicry between viral and human neural proteins,” he said. “It’s not completely unexpected with vaccination, but the risk is less than about 5 per million.” Another team of researchers also reported four such cases from Nottingham, England, where about 700,000 people were vaccinated with the same vaccine. The frequency of GBS in both regions was estimated to be up to 10 times higher than expected. “If the link is the cause, it may be due to a cross-reactive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and components of the peripheral immune system. Clinicians have a Covid-19 vaccine,” a UK report. The author writes. Check out the latest DH video:

