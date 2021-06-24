Opinion polls suggest that British adults avoid doctors because of stomach problems

More than a third of the UK grown up They think they may have an undiagnosed condition in their intestines, but refuse to go to the doctor.

In a study of 2,000 adults, during a diet social life Confidence is subject to constant discomfort. Forty-six percent of patients are worried that they are not serious enough to seek treatment.

However, one-quarter of polls say that debilitating illnesses make them less confident and unable to meet others when one in six wants.

One-third of adults anxiety Like them mental health It got worse.

When it comes to dieting, 39% of people can’t eat what they like and feel “depressed”.

On behalf of Symprove Ltd, a probiotic supplement manufacturer that commissioned the research, Dr. Chris George said:

“Talking about so-called” embarrassing “gastrointestinal symptoms shows a link between the gut microbiota and so many aspects of our overall health and well-being, so a happier and healthier lifestyle. This is the first step in your journey to. “

The study found that 57% of patients did not take bowel health very seriously.

And this says that while the restaurant menu feels that more than a quarter is limited, others feel they can’t interact with others because of their worries. I will.

One in five feels that they are in poor health and miss important opportunities or are unable to go to work.

Some are experiencing isolation due to gut health, while others are struggling but facing a lack of empathy from others.

Common symptoms of intestinal health deterioration most often felt by the British include gas, upset stomach, or tiredness and malaise.

Encountering bloating, constipation, or cramps is another commonly encountered symptom.

And while half of the respondents strive to have a healthy intestine, 27% feel they are in poor condition.

Another 53% want to improve their gut health, but don’t know how. Those who are trying to improve with the aim of having a healthy effect on yogurt, bananas, or beans.

However, 64% believe that people misunderstand intestinal health and the problems that result from it. 56% do not believe that gut health is generally well known.

Spicy foods, processed foods and dairy products were the hardest items the British had after eating.

More than a quarter want to be able to support bowel health more easily, and one-fifth feel uncomfortable in one in six given the GP’s explanation of toilet habits. Therefore, I prefer to consult an expert.

Dr. Chris George, who speaks on behalf of Symprove Ltd, said:

“Symprove wants to empower you to take that first step. Talk to your GP, nutritionist, or nutritionist, especially your loved one. Sharing is compassionate!”

SWNS