Lyndsay Levingston Survives Breast Cancer.Inspire others





“My mission is to inspire, inform and empower women about breast cancer awareness and health,” said Lindsay Levingston.

Houston — Lindsay Levingston I was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2019. But one thing Levingston wants you to know is that she didn’t let her down for breast cancer, she took over. breast cancer.. Levingston was just 37 years old when she was diagnosed. “My journey began when I felt a lump in my right breast during my self-diagnosis,” said Levingston. The test determined that the lump was certainly cancerous, and that day Levingston’s life was a squeaky stop. “I was working in New York City media and was in a hurry to smash the bustle, and it was as if God was slowing down.” After receiving the news, the Houston native refocused attention on her health and returned home for treatment. She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form of breast cancer. Levingston didn’t have time to handle her new reality puncture wound. And like many women, she suddenly had another important issue to tackle. “Of course, I wanted to be a mother, so I had to undergo fertility preservation before starting treatment,” Levingston said. “Before starting chemotherapy, the eggs had to be removed and frozen.” After learning, she also BRCA-1 gene mutationLevingston, performing in her family, has begun a bilateral mastectomy with 15 rounds of chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. Aggressive treatment plans have made physical and mental sacrifices. “Lost hair with chemotherapy was one thing, but losing breasts because it makes you feel like a woman was another,” she said. Through her faith, and with her mother, Ivy, Levingston’s journey has transformed from a cancer patient to a cancer survivor. “I didn’t want breast cancer to take over my life, but rather I was approaching it with the idea of ​​taking over breast cancer,” Levingston said. She has been in remission for almost a year and a half and is in the process of helping other women with the new platform.Survive-She.. “ “My mission is to inspire, inform and empower women about breast cancer awareness and health.” You can connect with Lindsay Levingston through her Instagram.. Social media KHOU 11: Facebook | twitter | Instagram | YouTube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos