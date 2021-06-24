Study: Increased likelihood of developing Bell’s palsy after COVID-19 infection





June 24th (UPI)- Who has COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to a study published Thursday, Bell’s palsy, or facial muscle paralysis, is about seven times more likely than people vaccinated against the virus. JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Found. Early reports suggested that this condition could be a side effect of vaccination against the coronavirus, but researchers said the study did not show that the vaccine was defective. I did. However, complications are rare and affect less than one-tenth of people infected with the coronavirus, the data show. In addition, many people who develop Bell’s palsy after infection have a history of this disorder, suggesting that the virus causes the symptoms to recur. “In the early days of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, there were several media reports of Bell’s palsy associated with vaccination. [and] Such concerns can undermine the credibility of the vaccine and exacerbate the hesitation of the public. “ However, “our data suggest that the incidence of Bell’s palsy is higher in COVID-19-positive patients, which exceeds the incidence reported with the COVID-19 vaccine.” Tamaki, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at Case Western, said. Cleveland Reserve University. COVID-19 is known to cause high levels of inflammation in multiple organs such as the lungs, heart and brain, especially in people with severe illness. Research suggests.. Among the complications associated with this widespread inflammation are Neurological disordersIncludes episodes of Bell’s palsy, sudden onset facial muscle weakness or paralysis caused by damage to the facial nerve. Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are designed to provoke an immune response similar to that caused by coronavirus infection, so they can provoke an immune system that responds to the actual virus. There was a sexual concern. Similar complications.. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 clinical trials found that approximately 19 out of 100,000 vaccinated people developed Bell’s palsy, confirming that Shot caused complications. I could not do it. For this study, the researchers analyzed data from more than 348,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and approximately 64,000 people vaccinated against the virus. According to the data, 284 (0.08%) of infected patients were diagnosed with Bell’s palsy within 8 weeks of the virus-positive test. Fifty-four percent of these patients had no history of facial muscle disorders and 46% had previously been diagnosed with facial muscle disorders. They said that none of the vaccinated participants had Bell’s palsy and no history of COVID-19.

