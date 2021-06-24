Top Liver Diseases Conference presents positive clinical data from Yaqrit’s technology, business news

Health
Top Liver Diseases Conference presents positive clinical data from Yaqrit's technology
Results from two trials announced at EASL International Liver Conference 2021 show benefits for patients with liver failure and patients with progressive cirrhosis
London, UK, June 24th 2021 – – New treatments for patients with cirrhosis, including technology being developed by Yaqrit Discovery Ltd (“Yaqrit” or “Company”), received the highest bill at this week’s International Liver Conference (ILC). ), A British life sciences company developing treatments for patients in the field of cirrhosis and its complications, global unmet medical needs.
dial™ is an ICU device for patients suffering from acute-chronic liver failure
In the first presentation of Yaqrit’s two presentations on Dialive technology, study data showed that patient outcomes were statistically significantly better when treated with Dialive compared to control patients. ..
Twice as many patients in the dialive-treated group resolved from acute grade 1, 2, or 3 chronic liver failure to ACLF grade 0. Also, the treatment group resolved faster than the standard treatment group.
Doctor Banwari Agarwal, ILC Principal Investigator and Data Presenter, comment: “To see patients with ACLF grades 1, 2, and 3a resolve to ACLF0 twice as fast dial Treatment compared to the control group is simply a remarkable result. In addition, this improvement was achieved without treatment-related safety issues. This is essential when the product goes into critical research. To There are more patients. “
ACLF is a serious condition that is often treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital. The expected 28-day short-term mortality rate for patients exceeds 20% to 80%.2.. Dial is an ICU treatment based on double filtration of toxins in the blood and replacement of damaged circulating albumin.
Kaaba live™ Is Oral administration Macro Porous Carbon beads Solution Treat decompensated cirrhosis
Yaqrit’s second technology, Carbalive, is an adsorbent taken orally by patients with decompensated cirrhosis. Patients with decompensation are usually hospitalized and are at risk of further exacerbation of life-threatening ACLF.
Carbalive also met the primary safety endpoint in placebo-controlled clinical trials across Europe and showed a positive trend towards markers of inflammation and gut health.These gut health measurements included a reduction in the translocation (leakage) of bacterial toxins from the gut, an important factor in cirrhosis.3..
Dr. Jane McNaughton, Hepatologist at University College London Presenting the data on the ILC “These findings in patients with decompensated cirrhosis Pave the way for Next stage Of clinical development Evaluate Kaaba live Dedicated efficacy studies and high-risk patient populations..“
The Dialive and Carbalive clinical trials supported by EU Horizon 2020 were conducted by two industry-academia consortia, ALIVER and CARBALIVE, in European hospitals, respectively. Both technologies previously had strong preclinical data at the University College in London. It was invented and developed by Professor Rajiv Jalan and colleagues of the Liver Disorders Group based at the Royal Free Hospital in London.
Professor Rajiv Jalan MD, Professor of Hepatology at UCL Yaqrit Lead founder said, “”Kaaba live The design is based on many observations of the patient’s course in liver decompensation and the resulting adverse inflammation. We are pleased that the trial not only showed safety, but also showed beneficial signs for the patient. We hope this will be confirmed in future exams. ”
“”Randomized controlled clinical trials conducted in two Yaqrit Product candidates for the development program have yielded promising clinical results. dial Exceeded our expectations “, Said Daniel Green, CEO of Yaqrit. “We look forward to expanding our trials globally. For both Kaaba live And dial.. “
At the International Liver Conference, Dr. AgarwalThe presentation is as follows:
session: Global Session – 1997
Date Time: June 24, 2021 4:00 pm CEST
Overview: A multicenter randomized controlled trial to evaluate the safety and performance of DIALIVE hepatic dialysis machines in patients with acute liver failure (ACLF) and standard treatment (SOC).
Ph.D. at the International Liver Conference MacNaughtan’s The presentation is as follows:
session: PO-1045
Date Time: June 26, 2021 9:08 am CEST
Overview: A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the oral intestinal adsorbent Yaq-001 in patients with cirrhosis (CARBALIVE Consortium)
Ph.D. at the International Liver Conference BañAres The presentation is as follows:
session: OS-2060
Date Time: June 26, 2021 10:15 am CEST
Overview: Pathophysiological basis for resolution of acute-chronic liver failure (ACLF) induced by the novel liver dialysis machine DIALIVE
About the ALIVER Consortium
The ALIVER Consortium includes liver failure and many of Europe’s leading experts in hospitals, small businesses (SMEs) and non-profit organizations where they work, and after 25 years of research and data collection, liver failure. DIALIVE research is funded by the European Union’s Horizontal 2020 Research and Innovation Program under Grant Agreement No. 733057. For more information, please visit: www.aliver.info
About the CARBALIVE Consortium
Humans have nearly 10 trillion intestinal bacteria. This is the gut microbiota, which plays an important role in human health and is the largest reservoir of antigens and bacterial products in the body. Damage to the intestines, such as liver disease, can cause bacterial products to leak from the intestines to the liver, causing inflammation and injury. These changes occur in chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Gut microbiota is also involved in the progression from fatty liver disease to progressive liver disease, and it is these challenges that the CARBALIVE Consortium was established to address. The Carbalive Consortium is funded by the European Union’s Horizontal 2020 Research and Innovation Program under Grant Agreement No. 634579. For more information, please visit www.carbalive.eu.
About Yaqrit Discovery Ltd
Yaqrit is a clinical life sciences company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with advanced liver disease in areas of high unmet medical needs. Our company was founded by Professor Rajiv Jalan, an internationally renowned hepatologist at UCL, who has 30 years of clinical, academic and research experience in the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease. The company has developed a clinical phase pipeline that will lead three programs of Carbalive and Dialive, which are conducting fully randomized controlled clinical trials, and a superlative TLR4 antagonist, which is being jointly developed with Takeda. .. These programs address unmet medical needs throughout the progression of chronic liver disease, from outpatients with medically stable patients with decompensated cirrhosis to severely hospitalized patients with acute-chronic liver failure. Designed to do. The application of different therapeutic approaches to specific patient groups is based on our deep understanding of the pathways and stratification of patients with chronic liver disease. For more information, please visit: www.yaqrit.com
contact information
For more information But you can use it www.aliver.info And www.carbalive.eu
1 EASL: European Association for Liver Studies
2 “Systemic Inflammatory Hypothesis: Towards a New Paradigm of Acute Decompensation and Multiple Organ Failure in Cirrhosis. Arroyo et al JHEP 2020
3 Leaky Gut and Intestinal-Liver Axis in Cirrhosis: Latest Information on Clinical Studies — Fukui et al. Intestinal liver 2020 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33071239/
