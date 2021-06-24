Intestinal response: Microbes in the gastrointestinal tract affect the severity of COVID

One of the many problems that confuse scientists studying COVID-19 is the variety of their symptoms from nose to toe. This is far beyond the scope of normal respiratory infections. COVID toes. One of the most common non-respiratory symptoms is gastrointestinal disorders. 50% of COVID patients have nausea, diarrhea, and / or abdominal pain. And Canada Review For paper, 16% of one large study, they were the only symptomatology.

Studies show that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, can directly attack the epithelial cells that line the gastrointestinal tract and enter through the molecular entrance and exit of angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). These cells express high levels of ACE2, similar to the cells that line the lungs, the main site of infection.

However, the intestine is not just a passive target for the virus. Evidence suggests that it is also a player in determining the severity of COVID-19. A series of studies over the last decade have shown that the gut microbiota, a small inhabitant of the gastrointestinal tract, plays an important role in protecting the body from pathogens and regulating the immune response to infections. It was. This seems to be the case for COVID. ..

Trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses and other unicellular organisms are present in the gastrointestinal tract of dynamic symbiotic ecosystems. And each of us has our own community. When our gut flora is diverse but healthy and balanced, they support the proper functioning of our immune system. When we get out of balance (what scientists call dysbiosis), our defenses are compromised and we are more susceptible to infections.

Diversity of the intestinal flora Decline with age.. Similarly, there is a link between changes in the gut microbiota and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These conditions make an individual susceptible to severe COVID-19. There is still no evidence of a direct relationship between COVID severity and dysbiosis, but evidence continues to grow.

In 2021 Study of 100 patients Overall, subjects’ gut microbiota (measured with fecal samples) was significantly more diverse than samples taken from pre-pandemic controls, according to Siew C. Ng of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and her colleagues admitted with COVID. I found that it was low in sex. Whether the patient has taken antibiotics or other medications.Many informative Bacterial species were deficient in COVID patients, and the degree of microbiome disorder correlated with disease severity and increased signs of inflammation.

“Several gut microbiota with known immunomodulatory functions have been depleted in patients with COVID-19,” explains Ng. Their depletion may be responsible for the “cytokine storm,” a dangerous hyperinflammatory condition sometimes seen in COVID patients, said Ng, deputy director of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Gut Bacterial Research Center. ..

That scenario is one of several ways intestinal bacteria can affect the severity of COVID. Harry Sokol, who is studying the relationship between gut microbiota and the immune system at the Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, says that the exact mechanism is not yet known, but “we can make a hypothesis.” “In the early stages of infection, there are changes in the gut microbiota, leading to reduced production from the microbiota,” he suggests. [substances] It is important to control the infection. Such changes were observed in 2021 study led by Sokol Macaque was infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Sokol suggests that in the late stages of COVID, a decrease in certain microorganisms may affect intestinal integrity. These microbes usually produce substances that help maintain the lining of the intestines, such as short-chain fatty acids such as butyric acid. Therefore, low levels of major bacteria can cause “intestinal leaks”, leaching pro-inflammatory molecules and increasing cytokine storms, which can cause the widespread organ damage seen in severe COVID cases. ..

Damage to the intestine itself and other organs can be the result of inflammation, the viral attack itself, or the disruption of normal functioning of ACE2. In the gut, ACE2 plays many roles, including regulation of the gut microbiota ecosystem. Therefore, it is not clear whether COVID causes an unhealthy intestine or whether an unhealthy intestine stage severe COVID. “Probably both are true and related,” says Sokol.

Enterobacteriaceae can affect COVID results through the exchange of chemical signals with lung cells. This recently discovered “intestinal-lung axis”, like most biological axes, is a bidirectional problem. Gut bacteria affect how the lungs respond to infections, and inflammation of the lungs can also alter the gut flora. For example Review study by Brazilian scientists What was announced earlier this year found that research showed that. The chemical signals sent by the gut microbiota and received by the cells of the lung help protect the mouse from influenza virus infection, but giving the mouse an antibiotic that destroys the gut microbiota against influenza The immune response is impaired. If the same applies to human COVID, clinicians should be aware of the use of antibiotics in COVID patients. Of course, unless there is a secondary microbial infection.

As scientists learn more about the role of the gut in COVID, there may be other implications for treatment and prevention. Monitoring gut health can be one way to predict severity, and using probiotics and an improved diet to enhance the microbiome is a valuable strategy. Can be proven. Ng states that several randomized trials using a specially formulated mixture of probiotics are underway at her facility. These trials aim to reduce the risk of COVID in vulnerable groups such as the elderly and diabetics and improve their response to the COVID vaccine. Other researchers are also testing the potential benefits of using probiotics and transplanting feces in patients with COVID who are deficient in gut microbiota.

There may even be lessons for the dreaded “long COVID”. In a 2021 study, Ng and her colleagues found that dysbiosis could persist in many recovered COVID patients and contribute to ongoing health problems when the virus was no longer detected. I found. The study followed some patients for 30 days after recovery, and the authors believe that longer follow-up of the problem is needed. “Recovered patients take in activities known to be good for the gut microbiota, such as increasing fiber intake, taking probiotics, and exercising, and eating food,” Ng said. I recommend you to do it. ” It’s sound advice under any circumstances.

