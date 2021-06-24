Sunscreen guidelines to protect your skin

Summer vacation is going well. This means that people spend more time in the great outdoors. Wearing sunscreen is one way to protect yourself from exposure to the sun. There are so many different types available, but what do those numbers really mean?

The US Food and Drug Administration regulates sunscreens to ensure that they meet safety and efficacy standards. As an FDA-regulated product, sunscreens must pass certain tests before they can be sold.

How you use this product and other protective measures will determine how well you and your family can be protected from overexposure to the sun.

Sunscreen is an effective tool needed to protect the skin.

Use broad-spectrum sunscreens with a sunscreen value of at least 15 or higher to reduce the risk of exposure. If you are fair-skinned, please choose a product with an SPF of 30 to 50. The SPF value indicates how long it takes for the skin to turn red compared to without sunscreen. The Skin Cancer Foundation has shown that more than 15 SPFs are needed for proper daily protection. For longer periods of time or exposure to strong sunlight, the Foundation recommends an SPF of 30 or higher. For more information, please visit https://www.skincancer.org/prevention/uva-and-uvb.

“During the day, the sun is stronger than in the early morning and evening. The risk of sunburn is higher at noon. Solar intensity is also related to geographical location.

In addition to knowing the required SPF, be sure to read the packaging instructions for the correct application procedure and how often to apply sunscreen. Sunscreens come in many forms, including lotions, creams, sticks, gels, butters, and sprays. How you use sunscreen products depends on their form. Be sure to read the application instructions.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your ears, nose, lips, back of your neck, hands and insteps. Also, use it along the hairline or along the area of ​​the head exposed by baldness and thinning hair.

It usually needs to be reapplied at least every two hours, and more often if it goes in and out of the water.

Another thing to look for is the word broad spectrum of labels. There are two types of UV rays needed to protect yourself: UVA and UVB. Sunscreens labeled broad spectrum provide protection from both by absorbing or reflecting UV light before it damages the skin.

In many cases, people have sunscreen left over from the previous year. We recommend that you check the expiration date on the label. Expired sunscreens should be thrown away as there is no guarantee that they are still valid.

In addition to using sunscreen properly, there are other sunscreen measures you can take. Wear lightweight, light-colored long-sleeved shirts, trousers, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat to minimize exposure to sunlight. Consumers may find long sleeves uncomfortable and warm during the summer, but choosing a lightweight material makes it very comfortable.

The family will spend a lot of time together this summer in the backyard, pool, hiking and a variety of other activities. Proper use of sunscreen is just one way to help your family stay safe on all adventures.

Know the sunscreen 5W (& H)

WHO: Everyone in the sun

what: Broad-spectrum SPF15 or higher.Outdoor SPF30 or more per day

when: Every day; 30 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every 2 hours

Where: All exposed skin

How: 1 ounce full body for each application (full shot glass)

why: Reduce the risk of skin damage and skin cancer! For more information, please visit https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-prevention/sun-protection/sunscreen/#what.

