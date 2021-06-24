Connect with us

Sunscreen guidelines to protect your skin

Summer vacation is going well. This means that people spend more time in the great outdoors. Wearing sunscreen is one way to protect yourself from exposure to the sun. There are so many different types available, but what do those numbers really mean?

The US Food and Drug Administration regulates sunscreens to ensure that they meet safety and efficacy standards. As an FDA-regulated product, sunscreens must pass certain tests before they can be sold.

How you use this product and other protective measures will determine how well you and your family can be protected from overexposure to the sun.

Sunscreen is an effective tool needed to protect the skin.

Use broad-spectrum sunscreens with a sunscreen value of at least 15 or higher to reduce the risk of exposure. If you are fair-skinned, please choose a product with an SPF of 30 to 50. The SPF value indicates how long it takes for the skin to turn red compared to without sunscreen. The Skin Cancer Foundation has shown that more than 15 SPFs are needed for proper daily protection. For longer periods of time or exposure to strong sunlight, the Foundation recommends an SPF of 30 or higher. For more information, please visit https://www.skincancer.org/prevention/uva-and-uvb.

