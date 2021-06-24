17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States

June 24, 2021-5 times the number of reported cases SARS-Early CoV-2 infection Pandemic, NIH researchers suggest if you want to get closer to the true number of infected Americans.

For each infected person reported by mid-July 2020, another 4.8 Americans were undiagnosed, many of whom were mild or asymptomatic. This represents an additional 16.8 million infections, in addition to the officially reported 4.8 million cases.

“During the outbreak of the respiratory virus and the pandemic, the cases identified are often only a small part of what is actually happening in the community,” said lead author Matthew J. Medscape Medical News.

Memoli et al. Used 8,058 dry blood samples to test for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Participants were not diagnosed with COVID-19. Each has completed a behavioral risk factor monitoring system study to help researchers study representative samples nationwide.

By studying seropositive, “a better understanding of how quickly the virus could spread and a more accurate estimate of how long it could have occurred in the United States before it was fully recognized. You can, “said the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The· Research Published online on June 22nd Scientific translation medicine..

George Rutherford, MD, MD, Director of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Department of Prevention and Public Health, University of California, San Francisco, said: Medscape Medical News..

“This kind of research trying to understand how the virus got into the United States could be useful next time,” adds Rutherford, who is not involved in the study.