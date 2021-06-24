Health
17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States
June 24, 2021-5 times the number of reported cases SARS-Early CoV-2 infection Pandemic, NIH researchers suggest if you want to get closer to the true number of infected Americans.
For each infected person reported by mid-July 2020, another 4.8 Americans were undiagnosed, many of whom were mild or asymptomatic. This represents an additional 16.8 million infections, in addition to the officially reported 4.8 million cases.
“During the outbreak of the respiratory virus and the pandemic, the cases identified are often only a small part of what is actually happening in the community,” said lead author Matthew J. Medscape Medical News.
Memoli et al. Used 8,058 dry blood samples to test for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Participants were not diagnosed with COVID-19. Each has completed a behavioral risk factor monitoring system study to help researchers study representative samples nationwide.
By studying seropositive, “a better understanding of how quickly the virus could spread and a more accurate estimate of how long it could have occurred in the United States before it was fully recognized. You can, “said the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The· Research Published online on June 22nd Scientific translation medicine..
George Rutherford, MD, MD, Director of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Department of Prevention and Public Health, University of California, San Francisco, said: Medscape Medical News..
“This kind of research trying to understand how the virus got into the United States could be useful next time,” adds Rutherford, who is not involved in the study.
Higher rates for women, African Americans
Memoli et al. Were able to estimate differences by geography, age, gender, and race. For example, in the northeastern United States and the Mid-Atlantic, seroprevalence was highest because it was lowest in the Midwest. At the time the blood samples were collected, the seroprevalence in urban areas was 5.3%, compared to 1.1% in rural areas.
The estimated seropositive rate for women was as high as 5.5%, compared to 3.5% for men. On the other hand, African Americans have the highest estimated seroprevalence at 14.2%, followed by other / private racial participants at 11.1%, Native Americans / Alaska Natives at 6.8%, and Caucasians / whites. It was 2.5%. In this study, the lowest estimated serum prevalence in Asians was 2.0%.
Lessons learned
Rutherford said it would be useful to continuously monitor blood donors across the United States for early insight into future pandemics.
In addition to being better prepared, Memoli states that their findings may contribute to more accurate COVID-19 infection and mortality. This kind of information “helps to evaluate the various measures taken to reduce the effects of the pandemic.”
Underreporting of early cases of a pandemic can be partially explained by the lack of early high-quality testing, clear case definitions, and high clinical suspicion, says Memoli.
The current report is part of NIH’s year-round effort to monitor the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 immunity in the United States. Two parts of this study “provide a better understanding of how this pandemic and immunity developed. Both countries before and after the vaccine became available,” says Memoli.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]